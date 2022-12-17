ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

L J
4d ago

A couple boxes of drywall screws tossed out there should keep those kids off the street for a while - especially when they see how much those new tires will cost! 😳

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing.
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Jumpman Invitational wraps Wednesday

Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte

A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market

"I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Wind chill may fall to single digits as arctic blast approaches Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temps expected during the holiday week leading up to Christmas are prompting precautionary measures across Charlotte and surrounding areas in anticipation of the potentially dangerous conditions. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the extreme...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child's academic future.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl's mother.
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Jumpman Invitational takes over Charlotte

The Jordan Brand has taken over Charlotte as the Spectrum Center will host the inaugural Jumpman Invitational from December 20th through 21st.
CHARLOTTE, NC
abcnews4.com

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC

