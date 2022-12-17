Read full article on original website
L J
4d ago
A couple boxes of drywall screws tossed out there should keep those kids off the street for a while - especially when they see how much those new tires will cost! 😳
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Related
Proposal for landfill has northwest Charlotte community concerned
CHARLOTTE — Neighbors in northwest Charlotte are concerned about a proposal to build a landfill near their homes. They turned out Monday night to hear the proposal, ask questions and speak against it in a public forum held at a library. The landfill could be built off Kelly Road,...
qcnews.com
Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
qcnews.com
Jumpman Invitational wraps Wednesday
Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. She is loved. Raleigh...
qcnews.com
City of Charlotte developing plan to address major infrastructure problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The massive amount of growth in the Queen City is taking a toll on its infrastructure, and the Charlotte City Council is working on ways to make improvements. It’s getting the process started with a new plan that outlines its main goals.
qcnews.com
Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte
A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte. A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Murder suspect denied bond. A Spartanburg County man...
qcnews.com
Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
"I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis. Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests …. "I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis.
qcnews.com
Wind chill may fall to single digits as arctic blast approaches Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temps expected during the holiday week leading up to Christmas are prompting precautionary measures across Charlotte and surrounding areas in anticipation of the potentially dangerous conditions. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the extreme...
qcnews.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child’s academic future. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over …. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to...
qcnews.com
‘A heavy heart’: 21-year veteran Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies, Chief says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A longtime officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Wednesday. CMPD said Officer Dean Lauber had been with the department since 2001. “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Dean Lauber,” the...
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
qcnews.com
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust transfers 215 acres to Morrow Mountain State Park
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a news release, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the transfer of 215 acres of land to Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County. In November 2021, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 215 acres of forest only a half-mile away from the Hardaway...
qcnews.com
Jumpman Invitational takes over Charlotte
The Jordan Brand has taken over Charlotte as the Spectrum Center will host the inaugural Jumpman Invitational from December 20th through 21st. The Jordan Brand has taken over Charlotte as the Spectrum Center will host the inaugural Jumpman Invitational from December 20th through 21st. Search warrants obtained in Moore County...
'We're afraid' | Charlotte neighbors concerned about speeding amid dog park damage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel along Shamrock Drive and the people who live in the area will say there’s a troubling pattern. Speeding cars cause crashes. Liz Monterrey says since moving here last February, she’s witnessed at least three cars plowing into the neighborhood dog park. And as a pup parent, she says these continued crashes are creating fear.
qcnews.com
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
Jovan Bradshaw, 38, of Charlotte, was apprehended on two charges of custodial interference. NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child …. Jovan Bradshaw, 38, of Charlotte, was apprehended on two charges of custodial interference. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search warrants obtained in Moore County...
abcnews4.com
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
qcnews.com
Massive weather system inching toward Charlotte; temps turn bitterly cold by Christmas weekend
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today will be the day to get out of dodge before our massive weather system will begin to push into the Carolinas Thursday. Temperatures will stay cool with highs today and Thursday in the mid-40s. Rain will move through in two...
whqr.org
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
qcnews.com
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
WBTV
North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
Comments / 2