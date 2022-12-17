Lenoir County man arrested on drug charges as part of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office continued its “Operation Restore Lenoir” with the arrest of a La Grange man on drug charges on Friday.

Jarrett Heith Shaw was arrested by deputies after a search warrant at Shaw’s Kennedy Home Road home. Members of the LCSO’s narcotics unit and the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team were involved in the operation.

Shaw was charged with multiple state drug charges, including:

One count of trafficking Schedule VI controlled substance

One count of felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substance

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

He was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Officials said during the search, detectives found a trafficking amount of Schedule VI controlled substances, 18 guns, cash and drug paraphernalia. Items were also seized as evidence that indicated illegal controlled substances were being distributed from the residence.

Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers praised the deputies, detectives and officers who are striving daily to get illegal drug activity out of our county.

“Law enforcement officers in Lenoir County continue to work diligently to rid our communities of drug dealers and violent offenders,” Rogers said. “’Operation Restore Lenoir’ is a collaboration between agencies and — most importantly — the residents of our communities who have simply had enough.”

The sheriff challenged county residents to continue the effort.

“You can participate by contacting your sheriff’s office, your police department or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers — by phone or online — to provide tips on criminal activity,” Rogers said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.