California State

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
TEXAS STATE
Hawaii Tourism Is Way Up — and It’s Just Getting Started

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. While the pandemic pummeled Hawaii in its early stages, the Aloha State’s tourism industry is back, and by some metrics, bigger than ever. The number of tourists from the U.S. mainland is higher than it was before the pandemic — and average spending per trip is also higher.
HAWAII STATE
Florida airports expected to set records during holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida's two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state's busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport...
FLORIDA STATE
2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
MAINE STATE
Michigan man sentenced for gun crime in WVa bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man who was thrown out of a West Virginia bar during a New Year's Eve party was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison stemming from a shooting that wounded seven people. Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, was sentenced in federal court...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Texas grid is ready for upcoming arctic front, ERCOT said

Texas energy leaders reassured residents their Christmas lights will stay on this holiday weekend during the upcoming arctic freeze. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said on Tuesday that the state's power grid is ready to handle the increased energy demand that will occur starting Thursday when temperatures drop below freezing as a strong arctic cold front sweeps through the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death penalty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

