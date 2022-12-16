The pre-taped Dec. 20 episode of NXT had a lot of attention from the women’s division. There were three matches and a fourth that never got underway. First, we had Nikita Lyons take on Zoey Stark as their feud continues to rage. Stark tried to attack Lyons from behind to start the match but unlike the last sneak attack, Lyons was ready and caught her with a Buzzsaw Kick. The match was pretty back and forth leading up to the ending which saw Stark stealing a victory. Stark reversed an O’Connor roll with a roll of her own while holding the ropes to get the pin.

