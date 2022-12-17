ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

With jalapeno cheesecake, habanero flavor crystals; this Kennewick ice cream shop suits all tastes

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. — “What do you mean jalapeno cheesecake?” is the reaction Mallory Chapin with What’s the Scoop often gets.

That’s just one of the fun flavors along Blue Moon, not the beer, or Iced Gingerbread, available at this new Kennewick ice cream shop.

“Something you’ll never taste anywhere, here in the Tri-Cities anyway,” Chapin said.

The ice cream shop is located just next door to her husband at Poutine, Eh? Which carries the classic Canadian dish.

What’s the Scoop carries fresh batches of Walla Walla Cheese Company’s ice cream, and proudly scoop up whatever your heart desires.

“It’s not just your average ice cream shop, we have flavor crystals that taste like habanero, or roses,” Chapin explained.

Mallory also works for a local school district, manages both businesses’ social media and is a mother to four children.

“I… don’t sleep,” she laughed.

But it doesn’t stop her from serving ice cream flights or scoops with flavor crystals.

“So there’s cilantro, basil, habanero, rose, ginger, and hibiscus and they are absolutely insane flavor,” the crystals can be added to any ice cream flavor Mallory said.

You may be thinking, ‘ice cream, in this weather?’

That doesn’t bother Mallory one bit.

“I was not as nervous opening during the winter as I was opening Poutine during the pandemic shut down so if we can do that during the pandemic shut down we can do this in the winter,” she said.

While Mallory does have a day job, she called the two businesses her family’s livelihood.

They hope you’ll indulge your sweet, or spicy tooth, at What’s the Scoop?

“We’re just doing what we love and doing what we want for our locals to try.”

What’s the Scoop is located inside the Towne Square off of West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

Energy Northwest brings holiday cheer to hundreds of children this year

PASCO, Wash. — Energy Northwest (EN) is bringing holiday cheer to local children this year. They are sponsoring holiday parties and gifts for the Benton Franklin Head Start programs. EN has been doing this since 1980. Getting to see the joy on kids’ faces, by meeting the ultimate gift-bringer himself, Santa Claus. He called himself the ‘distributor of cool things...
PASCO, WA
UPDATE: Flu deaths reported in Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas Counties, health officials urging vaccinations

WASHINGTON – This story has been updated to reflect Franklin County is reporting its first flu death. The Benton-Franklin Health District reported Wednesday a man in his 90s has died from the flu. It is the first flu-associated death in the bi-county area in 2022. Flu deaths have been reported in Yakima and Kittitas Counties, according to the health districts...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
