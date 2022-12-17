ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox8live.com

Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek persons of interest in double homicide on Danneel Street

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. At about 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the location for two males suffering from...
WWL

Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
WDSU

Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening

New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
WDSU

NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids

NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
