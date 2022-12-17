Read full article on original website
Woman found dead inside Desire motel, detail limited
At about 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road for a call of a suspected suicide
Man hospitalized after St. Bernard shooting Tuesday night, NOPD
According to the NOPD, at about 10:50 p.m., they began investigating in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street
Two men, woman wanted accused of Gentilly armed robbery
According to the NOPD, the incident happened at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Man wounded following shooting in Mid-City Wednesday night
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Mid City area
fox8live.com
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man seen burglarizing Howard Ave. business
According to the NOPD, at about 3 a.m., a man was reportedly caught on surveillance video shattering the back glass door.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
NOLA.com
Two shot at Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards, the New Orleans Police Department said. Paramedics took the victims, a man and a woman, to a hospital. Police said they learned of the shooting at 1:49 p.m. The Police Department did not immediately release more details.
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek persons of interest in double homicide on Danneel Street
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. At about 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the location for two males suffering from...
Two hospitalized after double shooting in N.O. East, NOPD
The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.
fox8live.com
Man shot in arm after confronting 4 suspects breaking into his vehicle, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who confronted four suspects breaking into his car is recovering in the hospital after an exchange of gunfire in New Orleans, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight on Mon., Dec. 19 in the 1700 block of Saint Philip Street in the Treme neighborhood.
NOPD: Woman goes to victim’s home threatening death, arrest warrant issued
According to the NOPD, 19-year-old, Cashmere Raines and another woman pulled up the victim's home in the 5800 block of Abbey Drive.
Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NOLA.com
Woman shot on Interstate 10 near Louisa Street, New Orleans police say
Lakeview homeowner scares off potential burglar Sunday night
On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m.
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
NOLA.com
Sterno-type fuel cans likely caused fire that killed 73-year-old New Orleans woman
The fire that trapped a 73-year-old New Orleans woman behind the chained burglar bars on her front porch Sunday night, leading to her death, was likely caused by the Sterno-like fuel cans that relatives say she had been using to warm food inside her 7th Ward home, authorities say. Ferry...
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
WDSU
Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening
WDSU
NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids
NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
