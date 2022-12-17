ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
U.S. Attorney: Placerville operated dog breeding business for dogfighting

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A Placerville man pleaded guilty to possessing dogs for use in animal fighting, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. Carlos Villasenor, 40, was accused of running a dog breeding business, where he bred dogs from desirable dogfighting bloodlines. Authorities said he took the dogs between California and Mexico for dog fighting, trained the dogs for fighting on his property and sold the dogs to buyers.
Northern California Earthquake: 2 people dead, 12 hurt in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in Humboldt County along the coast of Northern California. Two people are dead and 12 people have been injured, according to the county. A 72-year-old woman and 83-year-old man died due to medical emergencies that happened during or just following the earthquake, according to Humboldt County. Their identities have not been released.
Tips to avoid becoming a victim of holiday charity scams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's estimated that nearly one-third of all charitable donations take place in December. "We see cost for families rising and the pandemic, of course, is ongoing. There is incredible need throughout the state of California," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. While there are several legitimate...
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
