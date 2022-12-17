Read full article on original website
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan....
Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
Pandemic catch up: What will it take for left-behind students to learn to read?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Roxanne Grago’s fifth-grade students at Lake Marie Elementary should be able to read a short story, analyze it, and support their analyses with examples from the text. But Grago said that during school closures and other pandemic-era disruptions,...
New push begins to legalize psychedelics in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Young considers himself a patriot. “I love my city. I love my country, so I heeded the call to serve and joined the U.S. army,” said Young. Ten years later, he returned home. “I came home, spiritually broken, lost and unable to find my...
Holiday help arrives for Northern California farmworkers | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been a tough year for the farmworkers who help put food on our tables, but it's even tougher with Christmas right around the corner. On Wednesday, Lideres Campesinas visited several farm fields where these families work and delivered gifts and toys. "I've been a mother...
Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento area, but damage is possible | Expert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, one question lingering in people's minds is whether it could happen in Sacramento. Tuesday's earthquake hit along the coast of Northern California, roughly 5 1/2 hours away from Sacramento. For those wondering whether it could happen in...
Intel plans about 200 layoffs in January, including at Folsom campus
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation plans to lay off approximately 200 employees in early 2023. The mass layoff will take place at two of its locations, including the Folsom and Santa Clara campus. The technology company plans to remove about 111 employees at its Folsom location and 90 at...
Sacramento group holds candlelight vigil in honor of 160+ homeless who died in 2022
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness honored the more than 160 homeless residents who died this year. The group held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night outside of Sacramento City Hall to read their names and push for change. It was held in recognition of the unhoused residents who have died this year.
'You are not alone' | How racism affects mental health for Black and Latina women
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Nercy Basulto Fuentes is a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) in Sacramento. As a proud Latina, she says representation matters, especially in health care. At a young age, Basulto Fuentes says she struggled to find health professionals of the same race, culture and Spanish language.
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
U.S. Attorney: Placerville operated dog breeding business for dogfighting
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A Placerville man pleaded guilty to possessing dogs for use in animal fighting, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. Carlos Villasenor, 40, was accused of running a dog breeding business, where he bred dogs from desirable dogfighting bloodlines. Authorities said he took the dogs between California and Mexico for dog fighting, trained the dogs for fighting on his property and sold the dogs to buyers.
Northern California Earthquake: 2 people dead, 12 hurt in Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in Humboldt County along the coast of Northern California. Two people are dead and 12 people have been injured, according to the county. A 72-year-old woman and 83-year-old man died due to medical emergencies that happened during or just following the earthquake, according to Humboldt County. Their identities have not been released.
Haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund? It may be on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are a lot of conversations online about the Middle Class Tax Refund. Some people say they got theirs, others have yet to receive theirs, and others are confused on which payment they are supposed to be getting. ABC10 reached out to the State of California...
Tips to avoid becoming a victim of holiday charity scams
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's estimated that nearly one-third of all charitable donations take place in December. "We see cost for families rising and the pandemic, of course, is ongoing. There is incredible need throughout the state of California," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. While there are several legitimate...
California approves far-reaching strategy for tackling climate change. So what’s next?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California’s air board today unanimously approved a sweeping state plan to battle climate change, creating a new blueprint for the next five years to cut carbon emissions, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewable energy.
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
'It's got to be a big sigh of relief' | LGBTQ advocate reacts to the Respect for Marriage Act
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was a historical moment in the house as legislators passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill codifies federal protections for same sex and interracial marriages. Dec. 13, President Joe Biden signed the bill to protect same-sex and interracial unions in all states. As the...
Here is a list of warming centers open in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — With temperatures getting into the 40s, here is a list of five warming centers open in Sacramento, according to 211sacramento.org. Where: 6701 Lemon Hill Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824. When: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Capacity: 80. DHA - Pat Wright Building. Where: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento,...
California CHP commissioner to retire after 2 years on job
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first woman to lead California's highway patrol will retire Dec. 30, two years after she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to succeed the first Black man to head the agency. The California Highway Patrol on Friday announced the retirement of Amanda Ray, 56. The...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
