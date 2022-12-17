ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

LIST: Top 10 best bakeries on Maui

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o29E3_0jlcv2lZ00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like a loco moco, kalua pork and spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the deliciously made pastries.

Trying the many flavors of mochi or biting into a warm malasada is something you can only do in Hawaii.

Trip Advisor ranks the best bakeries within a region and came out with their list of best bakeries on Maui.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best bakeries on Maui:

  1. Honolulu Cookie Company
  2. Sugar Beach Bake Shop
  3. Maui Pie
  4. Komoda Store and Bakery
  5. Cinnamon Roll Fair Hawaii
  6. Julia’s Banana Bread
  7. Maui Bread Company
  8. Stillwell’s Bakery & Cafe
  9. Krispy Kreme
  10. Home Maid Bakery

To read the full list and see when these bakeries are open, head to Trip Advisor’s w ebsite .

