A Milford man crashed his Volvo into a Ford box truck and was killed.

It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Max Peters of Branford.

The second driver, who was only identified as a 30-year-old Naugatuck man, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and suffered injuries not considered to be life-threating.