FDNY: 4-alarm fire breaks out at top of Flatbush apartment building

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

The FDNY is breaking down the final parts of a four-alarm fire that broke out from the top of a Flatbush apartment building.

The building, located on Clarkson Avenue, is a six-story apartment building. The fire was found in the cockloft, which is the space between the ceiling and the roof of the building.

The FDNY says the call came in on this fire at around 5:30 p.m. and five people are being treated for minor injuries – one firefighter and four civilians.

FDNY officials at the scene told News 12 that there are 16 apartments on that sixth floor and multiple apartments were affected.

Multiple neighbors say that there has been a history of electrical issues in the building, but the FDNY has not revealed a confirmed cause for this fire.

