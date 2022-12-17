ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassDOT investigating after highway sign falls on SUV on I-93

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The driver was not hurt when the sign fell onto Interstate 93 North near Exit 22 Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say a highway sign that fell onto Interstate 93 North in Somerville Friday morning hit a 2015 Honda CRV driven by a 25-year-old Quincy woman.

The driver, who was not identified, was not hurt in the incident, but northbound traffic was impacted for several hours, causing delays.

Around noon, MassDOT said two right travel lanes on I-93 northbound were closed near Sullivan Square as crews worked to clear the area with a crane. All lanes were reopened and traffic was moving by 4 p.m.

MassDOT said they’re investigating to find out why a portion of the green highway sign came loose and fell into the right travel lane, according to a CBS report.

A MassDOT spokesperson told the outlet that inspectors and engineers were on-site evaluating the sign and nearby structures.

WCVB video shared on Twitter showed road crews working at the scene amid Friday’s rainy, windy weather.

Another video shared by 7 News showed the remaining portion of the highway sign being taken down by a crane.

