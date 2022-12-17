ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

WGAL

Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York

YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

‘Honor people that are ignored, looked down upon, and treated poorly:’ Nonprofits remember and combat homelessness in York County

YORK, Pa. — The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project started in Washington, D.C., as an effort to bring awareness to the growing homeless population. A number of organizations, including Valley Youth House and York County Coalition, are now bringing the project to York County due to the rise in homelessness and the dropping temperatures.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at residence in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of W. Main Street in Ephrata. Main Street was shut down from S. Academy Drive to S. State...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze

Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
abc27.com

Ephrata apartment fire leaves resident entrapped

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police, ambulances, emergency medical technicians, and firefighters responded to an apartment fire with entrapment on Tuesday evening. According to police, on Dec. 20 at 7:22 p.m., the Ephrata Police Department, Ephrata Ambulance, Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, and local mutual aid fire departments were dispatched to an apartment building fire with entrapment.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27 News

Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police identify person who died in York County crash

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating a crash that shut down a portion of a road in York County on Wednesday. According to PSP, on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting on Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries,...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Iron Valley Tubing prepares for their winter season

CORNWALL, Pa. — The winter season is here!. And Iron Valley in Lebanon County is beginning to take out their tubes from storage. Snowmaking on Iron Valley's Tubing lanes began early last week. Crews planned for customers to have fun in the snow on Monday, Dec. 26, for their opening day.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WGAL

Driver ejected in fatal York County crash, coroner says

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night in York County. Wednesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office released a statement about the fatal single-vehicle crash. It happened on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township around 8 p.m. "According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
