Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This Holiday
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?
USPS Confirms Delays for the Upcoming Holidays
A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday Treat
WGAL
Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York
YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
‘Honor people that are ignored, looked down upon, and treated poorly:’ Nonprofits remember and combat homelessness in York County
YORK, Pa. — The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project started in Washington, D.C., as an effort to bring awareness to the growing homeless population. A number of organizations, including Valley Youth House and York County Coalition, are now bringing the project to York County due to the rise in homelessness and the dropping temperatures.
WGAL
Fire breaks out at residence in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of W. Main Street in Ephrata. Main Street was shut down from S. Academy Drive to S. State...
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
$800 in Toys for Tots gifts stolen in string of Dauphin County car thefts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a string of car burglaries throughout the Dauphin County area. According to police, on Dec. 13, officers responded to the 2200 block of Kohn Road for a report of several attempted car break-ins. Upon arrival, police determined that forcible entry...
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
WGAL
Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
abc27.com
Ephrata apartment fire leaves resident entrapped
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police, ambulances, emergency medical technicians, and firefighters responded to an apartment fire with entrapment on Tuesday evening. According to police, on Dec. 20 at 7:22 p.m., the Ephrata Police Department, Ephrata Ambulance, Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, and local mutual aid fire departments were dispatched to an apartment building fire with entrapment.
lebtown.com
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
local21news.com
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
abc27.com
Police identify person who died in York County crash
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating a crash that shut down a portion of a road in York County on Wednesday. According to PSP, on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, York County.
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting on Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries,...
Iron Valley Tubing prepares for their winter season
CORNWALL, Pa. — The winter season is here!. And Iron Valley in Lebanon County is beginning to take out their tubes from storage. Snowmaking on Iron Valley's Tubing lanes began early last week. Crews planned for customers to have fun in the snow on Monday, Dec. 26, for their opening day.
York County's Roundtop Mountain Resort prepares for the winter season
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With winter approaching, a number of resorts around the state are preparing their hills for the skiing and snow tubing crowd, including one location in York County. Roundtop Mountain Resort in Warrington Township is almost ready for the start of its busy season this week.
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
WGAL
Driver ejected in fatal York County crash, coroner says
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night in York County. Wednesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office released a statement about the fatal single-vehicle crash. It happened on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township around 8 p.m. "According to...
local21news.com
Crews respond to building fire, possible explosion in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHP) — Crews in Lancaster County responded to a fire in Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, December 20. Emergency dispatchers tell CBS 21 the fire started around 7:25 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street. They say no one was taken to a hospital. The explosion...
