‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Is Yet Another Pointless Reboot
Last year, HBOMax’s Sex and The City reboot …And Just Like That proved the limits of chronically revisiting a set of characters introduced to pop culture nearly 30 years ago. The best you can hope for is some meaty performances, lawl-worthy memes, or a new development viewers can eagerly cast disdain upon. (Who can forget when national nightmare Che Diaz first landed on our television screens?)
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Why Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party Looked So Boring
The cachet of Beyoncé’s “Club Renaissance” listening parties threatened to rub off over the weekend as fans vibe-checked the exclusive but seemingly lethargic affair. On Friday, the first of two events—held in celebration of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, which dropped back in July—took place at Skylight’s Forgotten Edge warehouse in Los Angeles. Model and singer Shaun Ross was among the famous faces enjoying himself in the crowd, and at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, he posted on Twitter: “Club renaissance LA too good.”
New on Amazon Prime Video January 2023: ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘The Rig,’ and More
Amazon Prime Video is giving us exactly what we want to ring in 2023: more of Jennifer Coolidge with a gun! Can’t pass that up. The streamer is bringing subscribers plenty of excitement this January, from a new psychological thriller to a new season of Hunters. Starting out the...
‘George & Tammy’: How Michael Shannon Became the Best-Dressed Man in Television
“I got it all picked out. I gotta look nice for the baby,” George Jones (Michael Shannon) says as he scrambles to find the right tie to go with his avocado-green striped button-down. Considering his wife, Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain), has just gone into labor, it is easy to understand why she doesn’t share George’s panic at this fashion emergency.
Harry and Meghan Host Netflix Film on Inspirational Leaders
For those looking for a meaningful way to see in the new year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to host a New Year’s Eve Netflix documentary focusing on “inspirational leaders” that will include Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, and Nelson Mandela. Also included is Meghan’s friend, the journalist Gloria Steinem. The new trailer features an interview with Ginsburg, who died in September 2020, suggesting the film has been in production for some time. Harry and Meghan voice a famous Mandela quote in the trailer, with Harry saying: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we’ve lived…” and Meghan completing the quote, saying: “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” The show is called Live to Lead.
Terry Hall, ‘Brilliant’ Lead Singer of The Specials, Dies at 63
Terry Hall, the lead singer and songwriting powerhouse behind the English band The Specials, has died, his bandmates confirmed Monday. He was 63. Without specifying a cause beyond “a brief illness,” The Specials announced Hall’s death on social media, calling him “our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.” After surviving a difficult childhood in Coventry—including a four-day abduction by a teacher who sexually abused him at age 12—Hall turned to music as a balm. He was recruited to 2-Tone ska group The Specials by keyboardist Jerry Dammers in 1977, with the band’s hefty founding lineup also including vocalist Neville Staple; guitarists Lynval Golding and Roddy Radiation; bassist Horace Panter; drummer John Bradbury; and horn players Dick Cuthell and Rico Rodriguez. The Specials, a multi-racial group that combined socially conscious misanthropy with a uniquely British strain of joy, recorded seven consecutive U.K. top 10 singles between 1979 and 1981, including “Too Much Too Young,” “Gangsters,” and “Ghost Town.” Staple told the BBC Monday that Hall’s death “really hit me hard… Terry, he will surely be missed.”
Martin Duffy, Primal Scream and Charlatans Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Primal Scream keyboardist Martin Duffy has died, his former Charlatans bandmate Tim Burgess confirmed Tuesday. He was 55. Creation Records founder Alan McGee, who signed Primal Scream in the 1980s, suggested that Duffy died on Monday. “More sad news,” McGee wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “Martin Duffy gone yesterday. Lovely guy so sad.” Duffy’s cause of death is unclear.
‘The Pale Blue Eye’: When Christian Bale Met Edgar Allan Poe…
Atmosphere goes a long way in The Pale Blue Eye, a 19th-century serial-killer thriller about a murder investigation at West Point. Working with accomplished cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi, writer/director Scott Cooper (Antlers) drenches his action in icy blues, flickering yellow candlelight, and frosty gray mist that radiates a malevolent chill. That frigid air is made all the more portentous by Howard Shore’s ominous orchestral score and a soundscape of snow crunching beneath boots, wind whistling through trees, and water dripping from sodden wood. A Hudson Valley, New York period piece with a distinctly Sleepy Hollow-ish vibe, it’s a film that, on an aesthetic level, casts an eerie spell.
‘The Collaboration’ on Broadway Puts Warhol and Basquiat Up for Auction
The acoustics of Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre are not only unkind to the four performers of The Collaboration (to Jan. 29); swathes of dialogue are lost to the theater’s puzzling physical atmosphere. Happily, this does not go for the pulsing, fabulous ’80s pop that welcomes the audience into this Manhattan Theatre Club show, and which punctuates scene changes. This author particularly liked hearing Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy,” a classic gay anthem of declaration and escape that feels particularly piercing when thinking about the play’s protagonists Andy Warhol (Paul Bettany) and Jean-Michel Basquiat (the Emmy and Tony-nominated Jeremy Pope).
Jeremy Clarkson Says He’s ‘Horrified’ by Hurt Caused by His Meghan Markle Article
Jeremy Clarkson on Monday said he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with a hate-filled newspaper article he wrote about Meghan Markle. Excerpts from an opinion piece written by the British TV host, 62, for The Sun newspaper went viral over the weekend. In the article, published Friday, Clarkson said he hated the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level.” “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” Clarkson wrote.
