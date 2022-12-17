ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gizmodo

West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month

An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
fox26houston.com

Arctic blast timeline for Houston area

HOUSTON - We are now less than 24 hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
KSAT 12

Texans are dying on state highways every day — especially in rural “dead zones”

GROVETON — Among the tall pine trees of Davy Crockett National Forest sits a stretch of road David Robison calls “the dead zone.”. There is no cellphone service for miles, and there are few signs of civilization on this remote section of highway. It lacks safety precautions like shoulders or guardrails that are ubiquitous on more urban highways.
NBC News

A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk

In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
Bryan College Station Eagle

As border crossings rise, Texas faith groups support more migrants in need

DALLAS — Isabel Márquez, a Dallas pastor, hurried into a church hall full of confused immigrants. They had been deposited just minutes earlier by a federal immigration bus. “You are no longer detained. You are free,” the jeans-clad pastor said in Spanish. Immigrants in T-shirts, sweatpants and...
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott asks for federal border action ahead of polar vortex

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott asked President Joe Biden Tuesday to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a...
B93

40 Top Rudest Cities In The US And Texas Makes The List 4 Times

We've all had run-ins with rude people from time to time. It's almost inevitable. When it happens to me, I usually figure that person is having a bad day, or maybe there are other underlying circumstances that I don't know about. Either way, for most of us, dealing with rude behavior is not a pleasurable experience.
