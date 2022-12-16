ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 94.9

Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife

Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Stearns Bank Increased Match for Community Challenge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Stearns Bank is increasing their match for this year's Stearns Bank Community Challenge. The challenge is a partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. The increased match will now be at $150,000 and will benefit three local food shelves. To date, the Stearns Bank Community...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

And The Winner Is…Light Up Central Minnesota Winning Home

There were nearly 40 submissions made during our Light Up Central Minnesota holiday lights contest. The entries ranged from artfully decorated Christmas trees to fully lit homes with armies of accessories. But in the end, the name that was pulled from our Santa hat here was Bethany Reimer!. Here is...
MIX 94.9

Are You Doing this Enough in Minnesota? Probably Not

As we are moving into Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

2 Refugees & One Caring Minnesotan Meet Again Years Later After Kind Deed.

Going to go ahead and warn you now, there's a good chance you'll need tissues for this story. I'm a sap. Almost anything and everything can make me tear up, just ask my boyfriend. Apparently, I have a tell tale sign when I am about to cry or tear up, my nose gives me away, every single time by it turning red out of nowhere. He automatically passes me a puffs when he sees it happen knowing I've been touched by whatever the story is at hand.
BLAINE, MN
MIX 94.9

Jolly Trolley Sets Records

UNDATED (WJON News) - This year’s Jolly Trolley was a record-setting event. Officials with Metro Bus, one of the event sponsors, report the 2022 Jolly Trolley collected over 9,800 pounds of food and over 4,000 in cash – both records for the event. The Grand Totals:. 9,820 pounds...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Top 10 Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We started off the month slow when it came to snowfall but after last week's three-day storm and more snow on Monday we're making up for lost time. The National Weather Service says we started the day on Monday with 15.5 inches of snow so far in December. We got about another inch of snow on Monday afternoon (not the official measurement yet). So that brings us to about 16.5 inches of snow in December.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Keep Warm and Safe Minnesota! Under a Winter Storm Warning

Welcome to December 21, the first day of winter and to celebrate, mother nature has decided we need a winter storm warning and extremely cold temps. In all seriousness, be safe and try to stay warm and if you don't have to be out there, stay put! National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday stating;
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

What Used to Be At the Liberty Square Lot in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As St. Cloud looks to revitalize its downtown one of the key elements to that plan seems to be to transform several of its surface parking lots into mixed-use developments. The biggest most prominent surface lot in the downtown is the Liberty Square lot, which...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

10 Positives About Minnesota Winters

I may just be one of the biggest complainers about winter. It sucks, in my view but I realize many people enjoy a variety of winter activities, so I am attempting to put myself in that frame of mind. With these frigid temps moving in, there's no time like the...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota

Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy