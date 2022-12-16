Read full article on original website
Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
St. Cloud Homeless Shelter Seeks Volunteers During Deadly Storm
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With air temperatures in the negative digits and wind chill readings expected to dip down to about 40 below on Thursday and Friday St Cloud homeless shelters need volunteers to help them keep everyone safe. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed...
Stearns Bank Increased Match for Community Challenge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Stearns Bank is increasing their match for this year's Stearns Bank Community Challenge. The challenge is a partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. The increased match will now be at $150,000 and will benefit three local food shelves. To date, the Stearns Bank Community...
5th Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner in East St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A free Christmas dinner will be served at the East Side VFW in St. Cloud. This is the 5th annual event hosted by Agape Warriors Ministry, and the second year they've held the event at the East Side VFW. Organizer Eric Moyer says last year...
And The Winner Is…Light Up Central Minnesota Winning Home
There were nearly 40 submissions made during our Light Up Central Minnesota holiday lights contest. The entries ranged from artfully decorated Christmas trees to fully lit homes with armies of accessories. But in the end, the name that was pulled from our Santa hat here was Bethany Reimer!. Here is...
Are You Doing this Enough in Minnesota? Probably Not
As we are moving into Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
2 Refugees & One Caring Minnesotan Meet Again Years Later After Kind Deed.
Going to go ahead and warn you now, there's a good chance you'll need tissues for this story. I'm a sap. Almost anything and everything can make me tear up, just ask my boyfriend. Apparently, I have a tell tale sign when I am about to cry or tear up, my nose gives me away, every single time by it turning red out of nowhere. He automatically passes me a puffs when he sees it happen knowing I've been touched by whatever the story is at hand.
Jolly Trolley Sets Records
UNDATED (WJON News) - This year’s Jolly Trolley was a record-setting event. Officials with Metro Bus, one of the event sponsors, report the 2022 Jolly Trolley collected over 9,800 pounds of food and over 4,000 in cash – both records for the event. The Grand Totals:. 9,820 pounds...
Top 10 Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We started off the month slow when it came to snowfall but after last week's three-day storm and more snow on Monday we're making up for lost time. The National Weather Service says we started the day on Monday with 15.5 inches of snow so far in December. We got about another inch of snow on Monday afternoon (not the official measurement yet). So that brings us to about 16.5 inches of snow in December.
Cold? Take an Indoor Tour of Haunted Mansions in Minnesota
St Paul, one of Minnesota's oldest cities, is no stranger to strange things. Paranormal things. And Summit Avenue in St. Paul has quite a few places to tour that are said to be haunted. And since this is a guided tour, you will be assured to get the full stories along the way.
Minnesota’s Como Zoo Lost One of It’s Most Beloved Residents
I remember being a kid and heading over to the Como Zoo quite often. Or so it seemed. We lived in St. Paul before we made the move to more rural Central Minnesota and the zoo wasn't too far away. Plus, there were some fun rides, animals, and snacks that made for a fun activity on a summer day.
Keep Warm and Safe Minnesota! Under a Winter Storm Warning
Welcome to December 21, the first day of winter and to celebrate, mother nature has decided we need a winter storm warning and extremely cold temps. In all seriousness, be safe and try to stay warm and if you don't have to be out there, stay put! National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday stating;
What Used to Be At the Liberty Square Lot in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As St. Cloud looks to revitalize its downtown one of the key elements to that plan seems to be to transform several of its surface parking lots into mixed-use developments. The biggest most prominent surface lot in the downtown is the Liberty Square lot, which...
First Day of Winter, Looks a Lot Like a Minnesota “Winter Storm Watch”
Goodbye Fall and HELLO winter! Even though in Minnesota we've been "enjoying" winter weather for awhile, technically the first day of winter is December 21 and we are headed into it with a cold spell and in true Minnesota winter style. According to the National Weather Service we are under...
Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
10 Positives About Minnesota Winters
I may just be one of the biggest complainers about winter. It sucks, in my view but I realize many people enjoy a variety of winter activities, so I am attempting to put myself in that frame of mind. With these frigid temps moving in, there's no time like the...
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota
Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
What St. Cloud Can Learn From Fargo About Downtown Revitalization
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is just in the beginning stages of a plan to revitalize its downtown, but if we want a good example of how to do it successfully we don't have to look any further than our neighbors to our north in Fargo. They've...
Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
