Sartell, MN

willmarradio.com

Snow causes crashes near Kandiyohi, bus rollover in Carver County

(New Germany, MN) -- Snowy road conditions are blamed for a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Carver County. Waconia Public Schools says a bus driver transporting elementary students near New Germany lost sight of the road and the bus ended up in a ditch turned over on its side. No serious injuries were reported. Students were released to their parents or put on another bus to be transported home. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 202 crashes statewide between 6:30 a-m and 4:30 p-m Wednesday, 16 injury crashes and 199 vehicle spinouts.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson

A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
HUTCHINSON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man arrested at Osakis motel after barricading himself in room

(Osakis, MN)--On Monday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reportedly received another complaint about an adult male damaging a room while staying at the Sportsman's Motel in Osakis. The Osakis Police Department and Douglas County deputies responded and began speaking with the male. He then reportedly barricaded himself in the room and refused to exit. Deputies continued speaking with the male until negotiators arrived on scene.
OSAKIS, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
MONTICELLO, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Santa Parade Canceled Due to Extreme Weather

SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night. The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour. The fire department says with the next couple of days...
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

New Munich Turkey Barn Destroyed By Fire

NEW MUNICH (WJON News) - Several fire crews responded to a turkey barn fire in New Munich Monday. Just after 3:30 a.m., a Stearns County deputy was on patrol when he reported a turkey barn was fully engulfed. New Munich, Melrose and Freeport fire departments were called to the scene...
NEW MUNICH, MN
kduz.com

Two Injured in Wright Co Crash

A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Monticello Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-94 just before 11:00am. The Patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 from Highway 25 and shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
MONTICELLO, MN
knsiradio.com

Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash

(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
ROYALTON, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Hurt In Accident On I-94 Near Monticello Tuesday

(KNSI) – A Pine City man rolled his pickup truck on Interstate 94 near Monticello Tuesday morning, causing two injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Sprunk merged onto I-94 East from Highway 25 just before 11:00. He lost control of his Ford F-150 in the right lane and veered off the expressway. When the truck left the pavement, it rolled onto its roof.
MONTICELLO, MN
MIX 94.9

Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
kduz.com

Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire

A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Victim/Officers ID’ed in New Auburn Use of Force Incident

ST. PAUL — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County. The Hutchinson Police Department, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. According to the...
NEW AUBURN, MN
MIX 94.9

Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted

Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
MIX 94.9

BCA Releases More Details on Officer Involved Shooting

NEW AUBURN (WJON News) -- The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident on Thursday, Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County. The BCA has released the identity of the officers involved. According to the medical examiner, 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, of New...
NEW AUBURN, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

