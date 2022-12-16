Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Snow causes crashes near Kandiyohi, bus rollover in Carver County
(New Germany, MN) -- Snowy road conditions are blamed for a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Carver County. Waconia Public Schools says a bus driver transporting elementary students near New Germany lost sight of the road and the bus ended up in a ditch turned over on its side. No serious injuries were reported. Students were released to their parents or put on another bus to be transported home. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 202 crashes statewide between 6:30 a-m and 4:30 p-m Wednesday, 16 injury crashes and 199 vehicle spinouts.
This Holiday Figure Appeared At The Scene Of A Minnesota Car Crash!
Here's something you don't see every day! Santa was spotted at a car crash in Kandiyohi County recently and a squad car dash camera captured the proof!. The post by the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office was short but did state that no one was injured in the crash and all parties were able to go about the rest of their day.
kduz.com
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson
A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man arrested at Osakis motel after barricading himself in room
(Osakis, MN)--On Monday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reportedly received another complaint about an adult male damaging a room while staying at the Sportsman's Motel in Osakis. The Osakis Police Department and Douglas County deputies responded and began speaking with the male. He then reportedly barricaded himself in the room and refused to exit. Deputies continued speaking with the male until negotiators arrived on scene.
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
8 Guns, Body Armor, & Drugs Were All Seized Recently In N. Minneapolis
Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:. This week, as part...
Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
Sartell Santa Parade Canceled Due to Extreme Weather
SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night. The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour. The fire department says with the next couple of days...
New Munich Turkey Barn Destroyed By Fire
NEW MUNICH (WJON News) - Several fire crews responded to a turkey barn fire in New Munich Monday. Just after 3:30 a.m., a Stearns County deputy was on patrol when he reported a turkey barn was fully engulfed. New Munich, Melrose and Freeport fire departments were called to the scene...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Wright Co Crash
knsiradio.com
Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash
(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
knsiradio.com
Two Hurt In Accident On I-94 Near Monticello Tuesday
(KNSI) – A Pine City man rolled his pickup truck on Interstate 94 near Monticello Tuesday morning, causing two injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Sprunk merged onto I-94 East from Highway 25 just before 11:00. He lost control of his Ford F-150 in the right lane and veered off the expressway. When the truck left the pavement, it rolled onto its roof.
Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.
kduz.com
Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire
A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
kvsc.org
Friday Morning Crash on Interstate 94 Sends One to the St. Cloud Hospital
Two drivers collided on Interstate 94 in Stearns County early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the accident happened on Westbound I-94 just after 5 a.m. The vehicles were traveling in the same direction when they crashed. The roads were iced up and it was snowy at the time of the accident.
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
kduz.com
Victim/Officers ID’ed in New Auburn Use of Force Incident
ST. PAUL — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County. The Hutchinson Police Department, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. According to the...
Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted
Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
BCA Releases More Details on Officer Involved Shooting
NEW AUBURN (WJON News) -- The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident on Thursday, Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County. The BCA has released the identity of the officers involved. According to the medical examiner, 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, of New...
