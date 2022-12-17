ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Activists take to the streets in response to man fatally shot on Grand Concourse

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Three days after a man was shot and killed on the Grand Concourse, local activists are calling for an end to senseless gun violence in the city.

A crowd gathered outside of where 28-year-old Parrish Truesdale was fatally shot in the head Tuesday morning.

The community has come out to demonstrate to the people that they have other options before another innocent life is lost.

Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence, the local program that helped coordinate this event, aims to identify at-risk youths and violent hotspots, and offers resources to turn them away from violence and toward successful lives.

Comments / 26

Roydelblanco
5d ago

That is what they, voted for. The progressive politicians listen to nobody, only the lobbyists in Albany,they just use, you guys for their, financial gain, if you keep on, voting for these people, there never going to be, no change. wake up and do the right thing, if you want to live in a safe community.

Reply(3)
10
Pocket of Resistance
5d ago

Yawn 🥱 🥱🥱 Tomorrow it will be another. Then another. Then another after that. They are just doing what they were meant to do.

Reply(3)
8
Travis Orlando
4d ago

Right after you idiots just released the world's most dangerous man Basically this man is also called the God of War Don't want to hear anything About your so cold gun Control This man were on other countries To the teeth Take your so cold gun control nonsense and shove it

Reply(1)
4
 

