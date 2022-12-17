Activists take to the streets in response to man fatally shot on Grand Concourse

Three days after a man was shot and killed on the Grand Concourse, local activists are calling for an end to senseless gun violence in the city.

A crowd gathered outside of where 28-year-old Parrish Truesdale was fatally shot in the head Tuesday morning.

The community has come out to demonstrate to the people that they have other options before another innocent life is lost.

Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence, the local program that helped coordinate this event, aims to identify at-risk youths and violent hotspots, and offers resources to turn them away from violence and toward successful lives.