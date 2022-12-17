Read full article on original website
Cedar Cliff girls basketball defeats Hershey in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone contest
Thirteen different Cedar Cliff girls basketball players hit the scoresheet as the Colts defeated Hershey, 67-15, in a Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night. Alexis Buie led all scorers with 16 points and Olivia Jones added 11 for Cedar Cliff, who is now 8-0 on the season. Hershey is...
Cumberland Valley girls basketball falls to Westwood, S.C. in holiday tournament finale
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team lost its final game of the United Bank Holiday Invitational Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Wednesday morning to Westwood, S.C., by a score of 52-41. Jill Jekot scored 27 points in the losing cause and was named to the All-Tournament team. Jekot shot 11-for-20...
G-A roundup: Blue Devils post pair of wins over Ship
Greencastle-Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54: The Blue Devils were able to hold off a Greyhounds comeback to pick off a Mid Penn Colonial road victory on Tuesday night. Greencastle (5-1, 3-0 MPC) made 8 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 9 by Conner Wright. The Blue...
Lower Dauphin wrestlers survive plucky Mechanicsburg to notch first dual win of season
Lower Dauphin wrestlers took their Wednesday night trip to Mechanicsburg seriously and understood the Wildcats posed a legitimate threat to win their Mid-Penn Keystone Division matchup. And through the early bouts of the evening, Mechanicsburg did push Lower Dauphin, but a slight edge in experience and a hefty dose of firepower from its “Murderer’s Row” lifted LD to a 36-21 win.
District 3 wrestling box scores: West Perry wins PECO Tournament, busy night in the L-L
The 2022 Carlisle Christmas Classic wrestling tournament — A look around District 3 wrestling with box scores and results from Tuesday night:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lower Dauphin wrestlers take down Mechanicsburg in Keystone Division dual meet
The Lower Dauphin wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-21, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Wednesday night. 215: Will Gray (LD) d Jayden Connors (M) 2-1; 285: Aaron Moyer (LD) d Davon Hutchinson (M) F 5:17; 107: JJ Gould (M) d Hayden Bohensky (LD) F 2:17; 114: Will Palese (M) d Riley Winsett (LD) F 1:20; 121: Cael Rossi (LD) d Tyler Budman (M) 6-4; 127: Jacob Gesford (LD) d Cole Sweitzer (M) 12-6; 133: Griffin Barilla (LD) d Gavin Renard (M) F 1:27; 139: Clayton Koser (LD) d Jude Ayala (M) F 3:44; 145: Abel Brunk (M) d Luke Mease (LD) 9-2; 152: Parker Sample (M) d Joey Swartz (LD) 4-1; 160: Isaac Ulrich (LD) d Steve Morisani (M) F 3:57; 172: Marshal Stahl (LD) d Zach Lamancusa (M) 15-9; 189: Antonio Zeno (M) d Nathan Stuckey (LD) 11-6.
Susquenita wrestling records victory over Halifax
The Susquenita wrestling registered a 54-18 dual meet victory over Halifax Wednesday night. 114: Kale Quigley (SUSQ) over Gracie Woodring (HAH) (Fall 0:23) 121: Mason McLendon (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Micah Ocasio (HAH) over Jack Stoesz (SUSQ) (Fall 2:51) 139: Athan Robinson (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Billy Syster (SUSQ) (Fall 1:11) 152: Colton Reed (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Dylan Fulton (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Joshua Kauffman (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Louie Frisenda (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Miles Asper (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Nicholas Carroll (HAH) over (SUSQ) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit.
HS wrestling weekend in review: Bubblers win Panther Holiday Classic, Repos a Beast runner-up, Duggan sprints to big win
Boiling Springs crowned two champions and had a total of six medalists to finish in the top spot in the team race at the Panther Holiday Classic. Seniors Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan won the 133 and 160-pound weight classes, respectively, to help the Bubblers to a final team score of 179.5, which paced a top five that also included Huntingdon Area (157), Trinity (District 7 - 156.5), St. Mary’s (134) and Penns Valley (126.5).
Line Mountain wrestling tops Newport
The Line Mountain wrestling team defeated Newport, 38-32, in a dual meet Wednesday night. 172: Kohen Shingara (LMH) over Kaj Miller (NEHS) (MD 12-3) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (NEHS) (For.) 215: Perry Wright (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Caleb Lesher (NEHS) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 1:14) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Roman Polcha (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Micheal Cleaver (NEHS) (Fall 2:57) 127: Evan Rice (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 133: Lane Wright (NEHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:56) 139: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Noah Bryner (NEHS) (Fall 3:17) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Mason Messick (NEHS) (MD 12-2) 152: Cainan Benner (NEHS) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:34) 160: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Tucker Otstott (NEHS) (Fall 1:03).
Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina
>Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina. (Harrisburg, PA) - Bishop McDevitt receiver Tyshawn Russell says he is headed to South Carolina. The Gamecocks received a pledge from the standout Sunday afternoon. Russell finished his senior season earlier this month with 61 catches and 22 touchdowns as he helped the Crusaders to a 4-A state championship. He also received offers from Virginia Tech, Maine and Central Michigan.
Trone Outdoor Motorsports set to race two cars in 2023 | Fast Lane
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At the end of the racing season, we weren’t sure who would be in the No. 39, racing around Central Pa, after both Troy Wagaman Jr. and Cameron Smith got some seat time. It was only fitting that they both picked up their first...
Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days
Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross Route 352 around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Less than 24-hours later, Senior student Benjamin Strain passed away following a long term battle with a medical illness.
Cumberland County school plans to construct new $3.5M, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing
A Cumberland County private school plans to break ground on a new $3.5 million, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing. Saint Patrick School in South Middleton School hopes to break ground this spring. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The expansion will include a middle school STEM room, elementary STEM...
Police in Franklin County searching for missing juvenile
Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing child. The Washington Township Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. Knight is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Knight is asked to contact police at 717-762-1447.
Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home
Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
20 years later, triple murder casts a shadow over Christmas memories in Middletown
It had the look of a Christmas Day right out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Twenty years ago, Middletown, Pa., was wrapped in a fresh blanket of new-fallen snow. The world seemed silent and peaceful.
Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
Unable to coexist with brewpub, Franklin County dance studio searching for new home
A Franklin County dance studio is trying to raise $50,000 as it searches for a new home over the holidays. Mar-Le-Nie Dance Studio has been based in the top floor of an old Chambersburg warehouse for 30 years. Over the past 15 years, the building at 140 N. Third St. has become a popular destination as the home of Liquid Art Brewing Co., formerly known as Roy-Pitz Brewing Co..
