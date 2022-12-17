ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation

It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii

For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers two-alarm response from HFD

This is the second time a fire has broken out at the home. Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess. Crews were cleaning trees Tuesday and restoring power to some areas. Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 21, 2022)

Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a shredder and repurposes it for all kinds of uses. Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic...
Hawaii News Now - Massive Surf

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST.
Over 2,000 affected by power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
First Alert Forecast: High surf warning extended as winds weaken

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light winds and limited showers Wednesday into the weekend. A weak front approaching from the northwest may increase showers near Kauai on Friday and Saturday. The chance for showers increases near Kauai again on Friday as a second weak front approaches from the northwest. Models show...
