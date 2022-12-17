Read full article on original website
Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation
It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and loved ones are remembering one of the victims of the medical transport plane crash off Maui. Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. Parry and two others were on the plane that went missing last Thursday while enroute to a patient...
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
Crews scramble to clear roads, restore power to hundreds after strong storm barrels over state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up Tuesday, a day after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui and Hawaii Island appeared to be hardest hit by the storm ― and recovery efforts are slow-going. The Maui...
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
Hawaii to receive over $530M in federal funding for nonprofits, local projects
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Senator Brian Schatz announced Wednesday that he helped secure over $530 million in new congressional directed spending in this year’s government funding bill. This is more than double of last fiscal year’s amount. “We are bringing home more than a half a billion dollars...
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii
For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
Severe weather pounds Maui, Hawaii counties
From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night.
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers two-alarm response from HFD
This is the second time a fire has broken out at the home. Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess. Crews were cleaning trees Tuesday and restoring power to some areas. Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 21, 2022)
Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a shredder and repurposes it for all kinds of uses. Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic...
Search continues for Hawaii air ambulance that disappeared from radar during flight
The flight disappeared off the radar Thursday night, according to the Coast Guard.
On Sakada Day, a recognition of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii who paved way for others
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Tuesday marks Sakada Day in Hawaii, a time to recognize the contributions of the first Filipinos who immigrated to Hawaii more than 116 years ago. Sakada is a Filipino term for farm laborer and is used to refer to the plantation workers brought to Hawaii by the Hawaiian Sugar Planters’ Association from 1906 to 1946.
Hawaii News Now - Massive Surf
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST.
Over 2,000 affected by power outage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
Head of Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement discusses tourism contract controversy
Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii discusses the connection between today's low unemployment numbers, rising interest rates and inflation. Since the most recent Fed rate hike, currencies did not appear to be further weakening. The yen actually strengthened slightly, to 136 to the dollar. What's Trending: HNN welcomes a new...
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
First Alert Forecast: High surf warning extended as winds weaken
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light winds and limited showers Wednesday into the weekend. A weak front approaching from the northwest may increase showers near Kauai on Friday and Saturday. The chance for showers increases near Kauai again on Friday as a second weak front approaches from the northwest. Models show...
