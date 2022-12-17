ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

whdh.com

Sandwich police investigating school bus crash that sent 3 to hospital

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sandwich police are investigating a crash Wednesday between a pickup truck and a school bus. Officers responding to a reported car crash involving a Sandwich Public Schools bus at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads around 2 p.m. found a pickup truck with moderate damage and a school bus from Oak Ridge School with minor damage, according to Sandwich fire officials.
SANDWICH, MA
whdh.com

Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

‘My son is alive – that’s the best gift ever’: Acton teen returns home after weeks of recovery following hit-and-run

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The teenager who survived a November hit-and-run crash in Acton is back home for the holidays, following weeks of care at a rehabilitation hospital. 13-year-old Cesar Soto was escorted by state and local police with his family Wednesday morning after receiving care at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for the last month-and-a-half. Speaking with reporters, the teen said he was so excited to be back, he barely slept the night before.
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested

BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.  
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

DA identifies man who died in Norwood ammonia leak

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an ammonia leak at Home Market Foods in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after deadly ammonia leak in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly ammonia leak at Home Foods Market in Norwood on Monday. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak just after 11 a.m. found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team was called and immediately searched the building.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Deer falls through pool cover in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer fell through a pool cover outside a home on Plymouth Street in Bridgewater Tuesday evening. Police responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner called for assistance. Officers removed pool cover so deer could exit the pool. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BRIDGEWATER, MA
whdh.com

Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accused of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Animal Rescue League rescues 18 dogs from ‘unsanitary’ Malden home

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department rescued 18 dogs, a number of which were emaciated, from a home in Malden. Animal cruelty charges have been filed against Jennifer Ahn, of Malden, in connection with the situation. The operation to remove the animals...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters pull injured woman from house fire in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday after being pulled from a burning home in Acton, officials said. Crews responding to a reported house fire in a single-family home on Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the home, according to Chief Robert Hart.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Harvard Police use drone to find missing dog in Devens

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Police used a drone to find a missing dog in Devens Sunday. The drone team and a firefighter collaborated to find the pup after its owner provided the location. The dog was found after about an hour of searching and is back home safe. (Copyright...
DEVENS, MA

