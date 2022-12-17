Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
whdh.com
whdh.com
Sandwich police investigating school bus crash that sent 3 to hospital
SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sandwich police are investigating a crash Wednesday between a pickup truck and a school bus. Officers responding to a reported car crash involving a Sandwich Public Schools bus at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads around 2 p.m. found a pickup truck with moderate damage and a school bus from Oak Ridge School with minor damage, according to Sandwich fire officials.
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
whdh.com
K9 Unit trooper, canine partner released from hospital after cruiser struck in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police K9 Unit Trooper whose cruiser was struck Monday on Route 495 in Hopkinton and his K9 partner were both released from the hospital today after being held overnight for tests and observation. Trooper Kenneth Hanchett, 37, and his partner, Orry, were both injured...
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
whdh.com
‘My son is alive – that’s the best gift ever’: Acton teen returns home after weeks of recovery following hit-and-run
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The teenager who survived a November hit-and-run crash in Acton is back home for the holidays, following weeks of care at a rehabilitation hospital. 13-year-old Cesar Soto was escorted by state and local police with his family Wednesday morning after receiving care at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for the last month-and-a-half. Speaking with reporters, the teen said he was so excited to be back, he barely slept the night before.
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested
BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.
whdh.com
New surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes into a Roslindale building
BOSTON (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment when a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the front of the building collapsed moments later.
whdh.com
Firefighters honor Dorchester boy for helping his family, neighbors evacuate a burning building
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy is being honored for his heroism during an emergency in Dorchester. Boston firefighters say 8-year-old Hasani helped his family and neighbors help evacuate a burning building earlier this month. City leaders and the Boston Firefighters Union recognized Hasani’s bravery during a ceremony at...
whdh.com
DA identifies man who died in Norwood ammonia leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an ammonia leak at Home Market Foods in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
whdh.com
Boston police arrest man in connection to Back Bay, South End assault & battery cases
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22 year old from Lynn has been arrested by Boston police following several assault and battery cases that happened on Dartmouth Street. The Boston Police Department said on Wednesday that Wetnsy Louicius was taken into custody and held on a probation violation. On the department’s website,...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after deadly ammonia leak in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly ammonia leak at Home Foods Market in Norwood on Monday. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak just after 11 a.m. found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team was called and immediately searched the building.
whdh.com
Deer falls through pool cover in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer fell through a pool cover outside a home on Plymouth Street in Bridgewater Tuesday evening. Police responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner called for assistance. Officers removed pool cover so deer could exit the pool. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
whdh.com
Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accused of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
whdh.com
Animal Rescue League rescues 18 dogs from ‘unsanitary’ Malden home
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department rescued 18 dogs, a number of which were emaciated, from a home in Malden. Animal cruelty charges have been filed against Jennifer Ahn, of Malden, in connection with the situation. The operation to remove the animals...
whdh.com
Firefighters pull injured woman from house fire in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday after being pulled from a burning home in Acton, officials said. Crews responding to a reported house fire in a single-family home on Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the home, according to Chief Robert Hart.
universalhub.com
Cops hunt Cambridge bicyclist they say rammed pedestrian who asked him to watch where he was going
Cambridge Police report they are looking for a bicyclist who responded to a request from a pedestrian in a crosswalk at Cambridge Common by circling around and ramming into her. Police say the woman he hit was crossing at Concord Avenue and Waterhouse Street around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 15:
whdh.com
Harvard Police use drone to find missing dog in Devens
HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Police used a drone to find a missing dog in Devens Sunday. The drone team and a firefighter collaborated to find the pup after its owner provided the location. The dog was found after about an hour of searching and is back home safe. (Copyright...
