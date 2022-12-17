ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since 2003, Legacy Church in Albuquerque has helped grant the wishes of children across the Land of Enchantment alongside Make-A-Wish New Mexico. They've granted more than 220 wishes and, within eight days, raised more than $120,000. According to Make-A-Wish, that will help fulfill the wishes of 12 children by mid-January.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO