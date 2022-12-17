Read full article on original website
Related
My retirement income is $60K. Do I have to file a state tax return?
Q. I am retired. I believe all my income — Social Security, a pension from New Jersey and a small annuity withdrawal from a 457 plan — is excluded from New Jersey taxes. They total about $60,000. I have no taxes withheld for the state. Only federal taxes are withheld. If they all qualify as income excluded under state rules, should I still file a New Jersey tax return?
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
My neighbor left me an inheritance. Do I owe inheritance tax?
Q. My neighbor recently passed away and left me as the sole beneficiary on her life insurance policy. I was told this makes me a Class D beneficiary in terms of New Jersey taxes. Is this correct?. — Beneficiary. A. We’re sorry to hear about your neighbor.
Mom and daughter have a joint account. What happens to the money?
Q. I have a question regarding a joint bank account in New Jersey. A mother and daughter are joint account holders. The mother has funded the account entirely. If she requires nursing home care, are the funds in that joint account always exposed? What would happen if the daughter withdraws the money? And if the mother dies, does the daughter have an estate tax issue to deal with, or does the daughter simply go to the bank, take out the money, close the account and put the money in a new individual account, with no tax consequence?
I need copies of old tax returns. How can I get them?
Q. I’m 82, my brother is 86. We own our home jointly. Since we are not married we have to file the paper form for the ANCHOR benefit. I filed mine, but my brother can’t find his 2019 tax return for the income figure needed. How can we get it?
Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7B over ‘illegal conduct’ on mortgages, auto loans, bank accounts, feds say
Wells Fargo will pay $3.7 billion over “illegal conduct” that led to billions of dollars in financial harm to its customers and caused thousands to lose their homes and vehicles, federal authorities said Tuesday. More than $2 billion will go to customer restitution and the bank will pay...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0