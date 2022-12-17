Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
fox13news.com
Watch: Good Samaritans, police help great-grandmother, child trapped under car in Tampa parking lot
TAMPA, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were returning from a grocery store when a driver backed out of a parking spot in a Tampa apartment complex and reversed over them, police said. With the help of neighbors, a hydraulic jack, and first responders, they were pulled from underneath the vehicle. It was all captured on body camera.
MUST WATCH: Grandmother, toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors
"The driver said he felt a bump, but assumed it was a large storm drain located behind his car and attempted to pull forward," police said in the news release. "When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone."
Winter Haven Police Seeking To Identify A Couple Stealing From Lowes
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Winter Haven Police need your help to identify the couple pictured above, who is wanted in a Lowes theft that happened on Monday. According to police, on Monday at around 2:15 p.m., they went to the Lowes located at 490
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
Garbage piled up outside Clearwater home after trash truck stopped coming
A stinking heap of garbage: that's what a Clearwater family said they were left with after their trash hauler stopped servicing their address.
fox13news.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after car crashes into CVS on Long Boat Key
LONG BOAT KEY, Fla. - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by a car that crashed into a CVS in Sarasota County. It happened at the pharmacy retail store at 505 Bay Isles Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Long Boat Key police said the...
fox13news.com
Great-grandmother and child rescued from under car
An 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were returning from a grocery store when a driver backed out of a parking spot in a Tampa apartment complex and reversed over them, police said. With the help of neighbors, a hydraulic jack, and first responders, they were pulled from underneath the vehicle. It was all captured on body camera.
Manatee deputies searching for woman who walked away from care facility
Manatee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.
Largo man drove vehicle with woman hanging on to hood, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly battered a woman with his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
fox13news.com
Police searching for driver who fled after hitting child on bike in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Pete are searching for a driver who hit a boy on a bicycle, then fled the scene. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on 52nd Avenue North, when investigators said the vehicle traveling eastbound hit the 10-year-old child near the intersection of 17th Street North.
Shooting suspect found dead during Sarasota standoff
A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead Monday during a standoff with deputies in Sarasota, authorities said.
2 found dead in Largo mobile home community, police say
Police were called to the scene of a mobile home community in Largo Monday afternoon following the deaths of two people, News Channel 8 has confirmed.
Hillsborough Animal Control officers rescued a dog on I-275 overpass in Tampa
Hillsborough County Animal Control officers rescued a dog trapped on a ledge on I-275 over the Armenia exit.
fox13news.com
Largo couple dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park, police say
LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo say two people who were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday died as a result of a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park just after 3 p.m. after a relative found 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, dead inside the home.
4 teens arrested after allegedly shooting at people from car in Plant City
Four teens were arrested after allegedly shooting at people from a car in Plant City and injuring two last Friday, the Plant City Police Department said.
Two Dead At Largo Mobile Home Park
LARGO, Fla. – The Largo Police Department is currently working on an active death investigation at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, where two adults are deceased. “Largo Police are working to notify the next of kin, so the identities of the deceased are not available
10-year-old on bicycle injured in hit-and-run crash: St. Pete police
St. Petersburg police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old boy on a bicycle Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December...
Crooks steal Tampa nonprofit’s scholarship money for minority students
Gentlemen's Quest of Tampa, a nonprofit that helps minority youth, was targeted by criminals who schemed their way into the group's bank account and stole more than $23,000 in scholarship money.
Comments / 2