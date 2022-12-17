The 6 biggest moments from Tory Lanez's trial on allegations of assault and shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

The charges against Lanez include assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Prince Williams/Wireimage / Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion after a party at Kylie Jenner's home.

The trial began in Los Angeles on December 12, and we're bringing you the biggest moments.

Megan testified that Lanez shot her and tried to buy her silence, and a doctor testified about her surgery.

Tory Lanez is facing three felony assault charges in connection with the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is charged with shooting Megan, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, in the feet following an argument on July 12, 2020.

Megan initially said that she'd cut her foot on glass, but days later she addressed the incident in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight," she wrote in the post. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

When asked during Lanez's trial earlier this week why she initially kept quiet, Megan testified that she "didn't want to talk to the officers because I didn't want to be a snitch."

Lanez's trial began on December 12. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Read on for a timeline of Lanez's and Megan's history and up-to-date coverage of the trial.

December 12, 2022: The trial began.

During the opening statements , attorneys for the prosecution played audio from the 911 calls placed on the night of the incident, audio of gunshots, and footage of Megan crying in the back of an ambulance.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott also claimed Harris sent text messages to Megan's bodyguard that read, "Help. Tory shot Meg. 911."

December 13, 2022: Megan took the stand.

On December 13, the second day of the trial, Megan participated in a four-hour-long testimony. The rapper donned a purple suit as a possible nod to domestic violence awareness , which is linked to the color.

"People don't believe women," she said on the stand. She also expressed concern that she would face backlash from prominent men in the hip-hop industry.

"I'm telling on one of y'all's friends and now everybody is gonna hate me," Megan told the courtroom.

Some hip-hop stars did openly question Megan's story. Most recently, Drake rapped a line on his collaboration with 21 Savage "Circo Loco" that seemed to suggest that Megan was lying about being shot: "This bitch lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke but she still smiling," rapped Drake.

Manager Wack 100 wrote that he believed Lanez was "the real victim" in the case in an Instagram post.

"Every man in a position of power in the music industry has been giving me hell for going on the last 3 years," said Megan on the stand.

"I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I would have known I would go through this torture," she continued. "I've been made to be the villain. He's the villain."

Megan also claimed Tory Lanez offered her $1 million to stay silent.

Megan accused Lanez of offering her a $1 million dollar bribe to not talk about the shooting. The defense attorneys for Lanez denied these claims in court.

"He started apologizing ,'' Megan said in court. She said Lanez was afraid of receiving a harsh sentence as a repeat offender.

"He's saying 'Please don't say anything. I can't go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before,'" she added.

Megan testified that she formed a friendship with Tory after her mother's death.

Megan Thee Stallion attended the 2019 BET Awards just months after losing her mother.

Megan also spoke about her earlier history with Lanez.

"When my mom died, I tried to fill in the void of the family I was trying to create," Megan told the court during her testimony.

Megan's mother, Holly Thomas, was a rapper on the Houston scene and helped manage her daughter before her sudden death in March 2019. Megan has spoken openly about the loss of her mother negatively impacting her mental health.

Megan talked about her relationship with Lanez, whom she said she befriended shortly after her mother died. "I feel like we got close. We used to hang out all the time," Megan said.

"We used to hang out all the time — drink together, go to parties together," she continued.

December 14, 2022: Kelsey Harris, Megan's former best friend, testified that Lanez threatened her.

The defense has suggested that Harris , who was present in the car during the incident, shot Megan.

In their opening statements on December 12, the defense also claimed the case centered on "jealousy," a theory Harris called "ridiculous."

She alleged that Lanez had threatened her during the conflict but did not elaborate on what was said. After being asked for further details, Harris consulted with her lawyer before eventually answering "I don't know."

December 15: The doctor who operated on Megan's gunshot wound testified on Thursday.

As reported by Insider on Thursday afternoon , the doctor said remnants from the bullets are still inside Megan's feet.

"Haruno's testimony confirms Megan was shot, despite Lanez's supporters claiming she was never shot," Taiyler Simone Mitchell reported on Thursday.

During the day's proceedings, the court also heard from a gunshot residue expert and detective. The Lanez trial is set to continue Friday.