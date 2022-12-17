ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Hit and run on Ajo and La Cholla leaves mother of 3 dead

By Andrew Christiansen
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
Marisela Campuzano huddled around her brother Jorge Rios and grandmother Bettina Drum as they looked down at a memorial made for her mother Melissa Drum.

It sits at milepost 169 on State Route 86 near Ajo Way and La Cholla Boulevard and contains religious icons and flowers.

It was the site where Melissa Drum landed when she was hit by a car and died.

“She was the most loving, caring, beautiful person,” Campuzano described her mother.

It has been a tough week for the Drum family. Drum was 39 years old when she died and leaves behind 3 kids. Campuzano is 22 years old, her brother Jorge Rios is 17 and her other brother is 16.

“I love my daughter deeply. I love her and I’m going to miss her so bad,” Bettina Drum said.

Drum was born and raised in Tucson and worked at concession stands, as a bartender, and as a cashier.

Bettina Drum said Melissa was in the car with her cousin and they got into an argument. She said Melissa told him to stop the car and she started walking. Shortly after her cousin’s car ran out of gas and he stopped at a gas station to fill up. He then went to look for her but couldn’t find her.

“My son went to wake me up and I had something here, and it was my daughter. They said your daughter died and it was like what? And I said that can’t be,” Bettina Drum said.

D.P.S. got the call around 11:04 P.M. but her family said they’re not sure who made the call. D.P.S. said they don’t have a description of the car.

Now they’re hoping the person who hit Melissa or anyone with information will come forward.

“At the end of the day, she’s our mom. That could’ve been someone’s daughter, someone’s sister. If people could please just find it in their heart to come forward and help us bring justice for my mom,” Campuzano said.

Andrew Christiansen is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Before joining the team, Andrew reported in Corpus Christi, Texas for KRIS6 News, Action 10 News and guest reported in Spanish for Telemundo Corpus Christi. Share your story ideas with Andrew by emailing andrew.christiansen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .

Comments / 9

Linda Bayer
5d ago

Oh my God! I read this article and just started to cry!!! How could someone hit a person and just drive away? My heart goes out to her family for their horrific loss!

Reply
11
Julie Rogers
5d ago

Keeping this poor family in my prayers. Ii also pray the hit and run driver is revealed! It is so wrong to leave this poor family wondering and grieving! The driver should come forward! Someone should!

Reply
7
barbara muterspaugh
5d ago

there are way too many people getting hit and killed here in Tucson. . people need to put their phones down and watch out around them .if not on the phone then stop doing whatever you are doing and pay attention to your driving .and who is around you at all times . we just about lost my son the night the fog was bad .he was on his way to work when a car going over 100 miles just about hit my son he was on his motorcycle at 1:00A.M if my son didn't go into the bike lane he would have been killed instantlythey was on speedway and alvernon all my son could see was the glare of headlights coming up behind him.

Reply(1)
4
 

