Inmate found unresponsive in cell

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell.

The incident occurred on Dec. 16 around 11 a.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The inmate was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis.

According to PCSD, they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The investigation remains ongoing.

