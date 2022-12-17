ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Inmate found unresponsive in cell

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell.

The incident occurred on Dec. 16 around 11 a.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The inmate was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis.

According to PCSD, they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

