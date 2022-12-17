Read full article on original website
Board OKs leases to move agencies to downtown Baltimore
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to approve the final set of leases to move a dozen state agencies and more than 3,000 employees to downtown Baltimore. Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan involves moving 12 state agencies to help revitalize the city's central business...
WVa natural resources officers get $6,000 pay raises
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers will receive an immediate $6,000 pay raise, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday. Justice made the announcement at an event announcing the DNR's new K-9 programs. Funding for the raises will come from a special revenue account. “Our...
Ducey announces $26M for first responder, veteran charities
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is allocating $26 million to organizations devoted to the health and well-being of veterans and first responders. Gov. Doug Ducey announced the funding Wednesday that will be split among three programs focused on mental health issues for those two groups. “We’ve removed barriers for these...
Dunleavy names picks to lead health, resource agencies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked Heidi Hedberg to lead the state health department. She was previously the acting commissioner. Hedberg replaces Adam Crum, whom Dunleavy earlier appointed to lead the state Department of Revenue. Both positions are subject to legislative confirmation. Hedberg previously was director of the state Division of Public Health.
National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard is delivering 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state. The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice's Communities In Schools initiative, a program that works to remove barriers to student graduation.
Panel recommends $474M heating aid package after hearing
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A hastily assembled legislative panel voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a proposed $474 million heating assistance package following a public hearing that was demanded by Senate Republicans. When lawmakers reconvene in two weeks, the full Maine Legislature will vote on the proposal. It calls for...
Gov. warns of cold blast, declares state of emergency in Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a cold blast that will drive temperates into negative digits in parts of the state by Thursday evening. Beshear said the dangerously cold temperatures would continue into Christmas day on Sunday. He urged motorists...
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
Pinsky appointed Maryland Energy Administration director
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Tuesday that he has appointed Sen. Paul Pinsky to be director of the Maryland Energy Administration. Pinsky is a Prince George's County Democrat who has been serving as chairman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. He has been a state legislator for 29 years.
West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher's appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31. DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia County...
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Tampa Bay Times. December 14, 2022. Editorial: Need more Florida teachers? Try higher pay and more respect. Tampa Bay’s three major school districts combine for more than 800 vacant teaching positions. Several Tampa Bay school districts can’t find enough teachers again. More than four months into the academic year...
Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama. ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported. Plans call for a sales, warehousing...
Illinois judge weighing challenge to law ending cash bail
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge said he planned to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail.
Indiana gasoline tax dropping 3 cents a gallon in January
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state gasoline taxes will drop by about 3 cents per gallon next month to their lowest level since April as pump prices have declined from record peaks six months ago. A total of 52.9 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged during...
Kentucky Democrat Wheatley announces secretary of state run
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced that he will run for secretary of state next year. According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall in northern Kentucky. The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams,...
Nebraska State Troopers to get 22% raises next year
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Troopers will get the biggest pay raises they've seen in 20 years next year when their pay jumps 22% under a new contract. Incoming Gov. Jim Pillen announced the deal with the union that represents state troopers Wednesday. The deal takes effect next July.
Voters choose brother to replace late Georgia House member
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The brother of a deceased Georgia state representative won a special election to replace him on Tuesday. The Rev. Karlton Howard won about 68% of the vote in a four-way special Democratic primary in House District 129, according to final unofficial results. The district covers parts of Augusta.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. Evers, in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, came out against...
2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
Mills vs LePage was most expensive governor's race in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The high-profile campaign in which incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills defeated former Republican Gov. Paul LePage was the state's most expensive race for governor, according to campaign disclosure reports. More than $28.5 million was spent by candidates, party committees and outside groups to influence the...
