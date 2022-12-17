ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Video Of Crown Heights Man Dragged To Death By NYPD Van Raises Alarm

Ronald Anthony Smith’s sister fears he died because NYPD officers in a police van were watching a soccer match while speeding. Bodycam footage shows a soccer game playing on Officer Orkhan Mamedov’s phone right after his police van dragged Smith 35 feet, resulting in his death last April. […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman accused of stabbing roommate to death in Manhattan shelter

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman is accused of stabbing her roommate to death inside a Manhattan homeless shelter Friday night, authorities said. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Gang Member Gets Decades Behind Bars for Shooting Death of Innocent Teen on NYC Street: DA

A gang member is facing decades behind bars for shooting an innocent teen walking home from playing basketball in Brooklyn nearly six years ago, according to prosecutors. Zidon Clarke, 23 and from Flatbush, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison on the charge of first-degree manslaughter and an indeterminate […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Woman Found Dead In Crown Heights Apartment: NYPD

The woman’s body was discovered on Thursday after police received reports of a foul order, according to officials. Police said the investigation remains ongoing. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A woman was found dead inside of her apartment, found only after neighbors noticed a foul smell, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man, woman shot while sitting inside car in Coney Island

NEW YORK - Police say two people were shot while sitting inside car in Brooklyn. It happened shortly after midnight in Coney Island. Police said the gunman approached the victims' car and opened fire. They drove away before stopping on Hubbard Street to call 911. The man and 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened outside a bar. Investigators are checking to see if an earlier fight inside may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy