FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Video Of Crown Heights Man Dragged To Death By NYPD Van Raises Alarm
Ronald Anthony Smith’s sister fears he died because NYPD officers in a police van were watching a soccer match while speeding. Bodycam footage shows a soccer game playing on Officer Orkhan Mamedov’s phone right after his police van dragged Smith 35 feet, resulting in his death last April. […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Woman surrenders after Manhattan roommate stabbed to death in fight over loud music
A woman who stabbed her roommate to death for playing music too loud in their Manhattan shelter turned herself in on Tuesday, police said.
Police: Teens involved in Jersey City bus shooting incident could face potential assault charges
Authorities say 48-year-old New Jersey transit bus driver Charles Fieros used an illegal handgun to shoot at a group of six teenagers who had attacked him Saturday night near Monticello and Jewett avenues.
NYPD officer, suspect taken to hospital after being shot in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot while police were responding to what they described as "a family dispute" at an apartment in Brooklyn
NYPD: MTA guard shot unarmed man during confrontation in Park Slope station
Police and transit officials brief reporters on a Tuesday night shooting The man who was shot is in critical condition. [ more › ]
Suspects wanted in robbery of 12-year-old boy in the Bronx
Police are searching for three men who are connected to robbing a 12-year-old boy in the Bronx on Dec. 13.
Woman accused of stabbing roommate to death in Manhattan shelter
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman is accused of stabbing her roommate to death inside a Manhattan homeless shelter Friday night, authorities said. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
Gang Member Gets Decades Behind Bars for Shooting Death of Innocent Teen on NYC Street: DA
A gang member is facing decades behind bars for shooting an innocent teen walking home from playing basketball in Brooklyn nearly six years ago, according to prosecutors. Zidon Clarke, 23 and from Flatbush, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison on the charge of first-degree manslaughter and an indeterminate […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
2 teen boys stabbed, 1 fatally, on NJ street
Two teen boys were stabbed, one fatally, on a busy New Jersey street Tuesday night, authorities said.
Brooklyn man sentenced to 20 years to life for raping woman, 20, walking home from party
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for raping a 20-year-old woman he offered to walk home from a party in 2018, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.
Woman Found Dead In Crown Heights Apartment: NYPD
The woman’s body was discovered on Thursday after police received reports of a foul order, according to officials. Police said the investigation remains ongoing. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A woman was found dead inside of her apartment, found only after neighbors noticed a foul smell, police said.
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint
BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
A paramedic hit by a suspected drunk driver in Orange County on Friday has died. Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Lisa Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Police: Man, woman shot while sitting inside car in Coney Island
NEW YORK - Police say two people were shot while sitting inside car in Brooklyn. It happened shortly after midnight in Coney Island. Police said the gunman approached the victims' car and opened fire. They drove away before stopping on Hubbard Street to call 911. The man and 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened outside a bar. Investigators are checking to see if an earlier fight inside may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
Queens man sentenced to 17 years in prison for posing as teen girl online to extort teen boy
A Queens man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old boy on the internet, prosecutors said Tuesday.
High speed police chase ends with arrest of 2 men
State Troopers say they saw a Toyota Camry going 90 mph in the Town of Bedford on I-684 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
