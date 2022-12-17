Vote: Did Miami Central fumble on this play vs. American Heritage in Florida state championship?

Here's another reason why video replay is becoming increasingly appealing for high school football championships

At this rate, fans across the country will be clamoring for video replay in high school football games by the end of the week.

A controversial call in one of the biggest games of the year, the FHSAA Class 2M state championship between Miami Central and American Heritage, is the latest reason why many people are asking the question: Should video replay be implemented for big games?

The play in question occurred early in Friday night’s state title game featuring two of the top six teams in the country, but the impact was long-lasting.

Up 3-0 in the first quarter, Miami Central was driving down the field when controversy struck. A long run by the Rockets ended with the ball popping out of the back's hands and into those of the American Heritage defender. However, the nearest official ruled the runner down by contact and erased the potential takeaway.

Instead of American Heritage coming up with the ball and swinging momentum back in its favor, Miami Central kept possession and scored a touchdown two plays later to take a 10-0 lead.

We want to hear from you: Did Miami Central turn the ball over on this play? Or is it too close to call, further proving the need for replay?

This wasn't the first controversial call of the day. It wasn't even the first in a Florida state championship game.

Earlier Friday, Lake Wales missed out on a turnover in the FHSAA 3S state title game due to what officials characterized as an “inadvertent whistle.”

Lake Wales performed well enough to ensure the blown call didn’t ruin its chance at eternal glory, as the Highlanders won 32-30 to claim their first state title in program history .

Some teams faced a similar situation and weren’t as fortunate, however.

Last week, Cedar Grove (Georgia) missed out on a state title after officials wrongly rewarded Sandy Creek with the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game .

While the Patriots would have had one more play to score from the 1-yard line, the Saints never received a chance to prove they could come up with one last stop. Sandy Creek won 21-17 , preventing Cedar Grove from repeating as the Class 3A state champion.

Less than 48 hours passed before the Georgia High School Association said it will consider implementing video replay to help officials in championship games.

Will Florida soon be saying the same?

Miami Central (13-0) enters the night ranked No. 5 in the country, as it looks to take down No. 6 American Heritage (13-1) and bring home a state title for the fourth year in a row.

Follow SBLive's scoreboard and reporter Andy Villamarzo ( @Andy_Villamarzo ) for live updates of the Florida high school football championships and stay with SBLive Florida for in-depth game coverage.