ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Vote: Did Miami Central fumble on this play vs. American Heritage in Florida state championship?

By Zach Shugan
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGw3K_0jlcp8zV00

Here's another reason why video replay is becoming increasingly appealing for high school football championships

At this rate, fans across the country will be clamoring for video replay in high school football games by the end of the week.

A controversial call in one of the biggest games of the year, the FHSAA Class 2M state championship between Miami Central and American Heritage, is the latest reason why many people are asking the question: Should video replay be implemented for big games?

The play in question occurred early in Friday night’s state title game featuring two of the top six teams in the country, but the impact was long-lasting.

Up 3-0 in the first quarter, Miami Central was driving down the field when controversy struck. A long run by the Rockets ended with the ball popping out of the back's hands and into those of the American Heritage defender. However, the nearest official ruled the runner down by contact and erased the potential takeaway.

Instead of American Heritage coming up with the ball and swinging momentum back in its favor, Miami Central kept possession and scored a touchdown two plays later to take a 10-0 lead.

We want to hear from you: Did Miami Central turn the ball over on this play? Or is it too close to call, further proving the need for replay?

View the original article to see embedded media.

This wasn't the first controversial call of the day. It wasn't even the first in a Florida state championship game.

Earlier Friday, Lake Wales missed out on a turnover in the FHSAA 3S state title game due to what officials characterized as an “inadvertent whistle.”

Lake Wales performed well enough to ensure the blown call didn’t ruin its chance at eternal glory, as the Highlanders won 32-30 to claim their first state title in program history .

Some teams faced a similar situation and weren’t as fortunate, however.

Last week, Cedar Grove (Georgia) missed out on a state title after officials wrongly rewarded Sandy Creek with the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game .

While the Patriots would have had one more play to score from the 1-yard line, the Saints never received a chance to prove they could come up with one last stop. Sandy Creek won 21-17 , preventing Cedar Grove from repeating as the Class 3A state champion.

Less than 48 hours passed before the Georgia High School Association said it will consider implementing video replay to help officials in championship games.

Will Florida soon be saying the same?

Miami Central (13-0) enters the night ranked No. 5 in the country, as it looks to take down No. 6 American Heritage (13-1) and bring home a state title for the fourth year in a row.

Follow SBLive's scoreboard and reporter Andy Villamarzo ( @Andy_Villamarzo ) for live updates of the Florida high school football championships and stay with SBLive Florida for in-depth game coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year

MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy.  The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

American Heritage’s Damari Brown signs with UM

PLANTATION, FLORIDA – An already stellar University of Miami recruiting class got stronger on Wednesday with American Heritage cornerback Damari Brown signing with the Hurricanes. The four-star defensive back was one of the last high-profile stars in South Florida to announce his intentions. All ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Scorebook Live

Miami Central’s Keyone Jenkins flips to FIU

MIAMI, Fla.- The senior signal caller who guided the Rockets to their fourth straight state championship on Wednesday officially signed with Florida International University. Jenkins’ decision to stay in South Florida came a month after he previously committed to Auburn University. That decision ...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying

Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

First Haitian American asst. chief of schools' police recognized

Cherise Giordani Gause is recognized as the first Haitian American woman to be Assistant Chief of the Miami Police Department by the Miami-Dade County Public School Board. Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall did not want 2022 to end without giving Gause her moment and expressing her immense joy in honoring Gause for her leadership.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit

'The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public — particularly Hispanic voters — strongly oppose that measure.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Javier Ortiz Comes Up Short in Race for Police Union Boss

Fired Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz has lost his comeback attempt to become president of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police, his second unsuccessful bid for the union boss position since 2020. Two other candidates, current union president Tommy Reyes and vice president Felix Del Rosario, will be facing off against...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Teen accused in deadly shooting of North Miami High QB to be charged as an adult

MIAMI - A 15-year-old boy accused in the deadly shooting of a high school athlete was in court Tuesday morning to find out if he faces charges as an adult. During the hearing, the judge ruled that he will be directly transferred to adult court and will go before a judge there on December 27th.Mekhi Stevenson, 17, a quarterback for North Miami High School was home with his brother and some friends when police say the 15-year-old took out the gun and started pointing it around the room. Stevenson's brother told the teen to put it away but he didn't and that's when investigators say he pointed the gun at Mekhi and pulled the trigger. Stevenson collapsed and died. CBS4 spoke to his mother after she lost her son. She said she didn't understand why the teen had the gun in the first place. "A 15-year-old, what is he doing with a gun what is he doing with a gun? I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't think, I just, I'm lost," said Sonya Stevenson. The 15-year-old is facing several charges including manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor. 
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy