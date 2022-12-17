ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. “It felt like...
CALIFORNIA STATE
National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard is delivering 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state. The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice's Communities In Schools initiative, a program that works to remove barriers to student graduation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Editorial Roundup: Florida

Tampa Bay Times. December 14, 2022. Editorial: Need more Florida teachers? Try higher pay and more respect. Tampa Bay’s three major school districts combine for more than 800 vacant teaching positions. Several Tampa Bay school districts can’t find enough teachers again. More than four months into the academic year...
FLORIDA STATE
Pinsky appointed Maryland Energy Administration director

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Tuesday that he has appointed Sen. Paul Pinsky to be director of the Maryland Energy Administration. Pinsky is a Prince George's County Democrat who has been serving as chairman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. He has been a state legislator for 29 years.
MARYLAND STATE
Board OKs leases to move agencies to downtown Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to approve the final set of leases to move a dozen state agencies and more than 3,000 employees to downtown Baltimore. Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan involves moving 12 state agencies to help revitalize the city's central business...
BALTIMORE, MD
Dunleavy names picks to lead health, resource agencies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked Heidi Hedberg to lead the state health department. She was previously the acting commissioner. Hedberg replaces Adam Crum, whom Dunleavy earlier appointed to lead the state Department of Revenue. Both positions are subject to legislative confirmation. Hedberg previously was director of the state Division of Public Health.
ALASKA STATE
Freight train carrying iron ore derails in California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A freight train carrying iron ore derailed Tuesday morning in Southern California, officials said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. About 23 cars of the Union Pacific train derailed around 8 a.m. in the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
GOP's Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent has officially conceded the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District after his defeat in November by Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Kent said Wednesday that he called Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory, The...
VANCOUVER, WA
West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher's appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31. DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia County...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVa natural resources officers get $6,000 pay raises

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers will receive an immediate $6,000 pay raise, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday. Justice made the announcement at an event announcing the DNR's new K-9 programs. Funding for the raises will come from a special revenue account. “Our...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
ALASKA STATE
Indiana gasoline tax dropping 3 cents a gallon in January

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state gasoline taxes will drop by about 3 cents per gallon next month to their lowest level since April as pump prices have declined from record peaks six months ago. A total of 52.9 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Illinois judge weighing challenge to law ending cash bail

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge said he planned to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kentucky Democrat Wheatley announces secretary of state run

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced that he will run for secretary of state next year. According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall in northern Kentucky. The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama. ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported. Plans call for a sales, warehousing...
AUBURN, AL
Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. Evers, in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, came out against...
WISCONSIN STATE
Panel holds hearing on $474M heating assistance package

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A hastily assembled legislative panel launched a public hearing Wednesday on a proposed $474 million heating assistance package with a goal of expediting relief checks to Mainers. Most written testimony urged lawmakers to act as soon as possible to help families struggling with inflation. Senate...
MAINE STATE
Mills vs LePage was most expensive governor's race in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The high-profile campaign in which incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills defeated former Republican Gov. Paul LePage was the state's most expensive race for governor, according to campaign disclosure reports. More than $28.5 million was spent by candidates, party committees and outside groups to influence the...
MAINE STATE
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
OREGON STATE

