Tunes in the Terminal fills Dane County Regional Airport with holiday music

MADISON, Wis. — Passengers traveling through the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday got a special treat — live holiday music.

Friday marked the first day of Tunes in the Terminal, which showcases performers from throughout south-central Wisconsin. On Friday, a band from Wayland Academy, the Waunakee High School Jazz Band and Glacial Drumlin Middle School’s Sizzling String Orchestra took their turns to perform for travelers.

The program has been going on for more than a decade, airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said.

“This is the first year back since the pandemic started where we have kids in the terminal playing live music as you can hear,” he said. “It’s just really exciting to have them all back.”

Carrie Ahlborn, Wayland Academy’s director of advancement, said the event is a great way to help raise peoples’ spirits for the holiday season.

Community members are also invited to take part in a singalong Saturday at 11 a.m. That event is free and open to the public.

Performances are also scheduled for Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, click or tap here .

News 3 Now photojournalist Brian Mesmer contributed to this report.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.