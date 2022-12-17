ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Tunes in the Terminal fills Dane County Regional Airport with holiday music

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAVhG_0jlcovy600

MADISON, Wis. — Passengers traveling through the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday got a special treat — live holiday music.

Friday marked the first day of Tunes in the Terminal, which showcases performers from throughout south-central Wisconsin. On Friday, a band from Wayland Academy, the Waunakee High School Jazz Band and Glacial Drumlin Middle School’s Sizzling String Orchestra took their turns to perform for travelers.

The program has been going on for more than a decade, airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said.

“This is the first year back since the pandemic started where we have kids in the terminal playing live music as you can hear,” he said. “It’s just really exciting to have them all back.”

Carrie Ahlborn, Wayland Academy’s director of advancement, said the event is a great way to help raise peoples’ spirits for the holiday season.

Community members are also invited to take part in a singalong Saturday at 11 a.m. That event is free and open to the public.

Performances are also scheduled for Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, click or tap here .

News 3 Now photojournalist Brian Mesmer contributed to this report.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Event at Olbrich Park celebrates winter solstice

MADISON, Wis. — Attendees flocked to Olbrich Park on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice. The annual event drew a crowd to mark the turning point at which the days begin to again get longer. It featured a gathering of musicians, ice lanterns, a bonfire, snacks and more. “It’s sort of a reminder that in the deepest, darkest times, the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said. The city is also closing offices at 2 p.m. Thursday through...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Health care workers prepare for winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Medical professionals are recommending those with non-emergency health needs consider video visits amid a winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, staff members prepared to potentially sleep at hotels or even the hospital itself to make sure patients in need still have care throughout the storm....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service highlights struggles of those experiencing homelessness

MADISON, Wis. — With a winter storm and bitterly cold temperatures looming, several dozen people took part in a memorial event on the Capitol Square Wednesday afternoon to highlight the hardships those experiencing homelessness face, especially during the winter. The Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service was one of hundreds held across the country on Wednesday on the winter solstice,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Charlie Berens speaks at UW Winter Commencement

MADISON, Wis. —  The University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony sent more than 1,250 students to their next stage of life Sunday. The keynote speaker was Wisconsin’s funniest man, Charlie Berens. The 2009 UW graduate used his stand-up comedy skills to write the speech. “Yeah, so I’m hoping to go in hot off the punch lines, you know, slip...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Streets Division warns some roads could be snowy, slippery ‘until sometime next week’

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Streets Division is warning drivers to expect potentially snowy and slippery roads “until sometime next week.” Snow is expected to start falling Wednesday night into Thursday; even after it stops, strong winds are expected to create travel challenges. In an update Wednesday afternoon, Streets Division superintendent Charlie Romines said the storm “will have long lasting impacts...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Art Department helps shoppers get last minute gifts

MADISON, Wis. — There’s not much time left to get a gift for that special someone, but on Saturday the UW-Madison Art Department was there to help. The department hosted its annual holiday sale, featuring plenty of great presents for art lovers. All available pieces were made by UW art students. The students set their own prices on items such...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy