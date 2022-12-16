On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Oakland University Assistant Professor of Management, Michael Greiner about the economic impact of Congress’ negotiations to prevent a government shutdown, as well as the similarities and differences between housing prices today and before the recession and crisis in 2008. Additionally, Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies Business Development Manager & Digital Specialist, Dante Dasaro joins the show to talk about what you should consider before getting a new pet this holiday season, and whether or not the holidays are even a good time to welcome a new furry friend into the family. Plus, Oakland University Political Science Professor, Dave Dulio reviews the most impactful political stories of 2022, and sets the stage for how 2023 may have a lasting impact on Michigan and American politics.

