She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Oakland University Political Science Professor, Dave Dulio reviews the most impactful political stories of 2022, and sets the stage for how 2023 may have a lasting impact on Michigan and American politics. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more...
On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Oakland University Assistant Professor of Management, Michael Greiner about the economic impact of Congress’ negotiations to prevent a government shutdown, as well as the similarities and differences between housing prices today and before the recession and crisis in 2008. Additionally, Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies Business Development Manager & Digital Specialist, Dante Dasaro joins the show to talk about what you should consider before getting a new pet this holiday season, and whether or not the holidays are even a good time to welcome a new furry friend into the family. Plus, Oakland University Political Science Professor, Dave Dulio reviews the most impactful political stories of 2022, and sets the stage for how 2023 may have a lasting impact on Michigan and American politics.
Megacast host, Tyler Kieft talks to Thomas Wencel, Founder of Jaime’s Kids, a non-profit organization that was developed for the community to help keep his late daughter’s kids in a fitting home with family, bringing a local area together and inspiring others to help their neighbors. Stay up...
Megacast host, Tyler Kieft talks to Dr. Varun Vohra, Academic Director and Clinical Toxicologist at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center, about common hazards inside and outside the home that tend to affect Michiganders during the holidays and the winter season. Stay up to date with our videos by...
Dan and Cindy Dunn from PaintJam show us their exciting new speed painting exhibit at the Oakland Mall!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow us ⬇ ⬇ •...
Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies Business Development Manager & Digital Specialist, Dante Dasaro joins the show to talk about what you should consider before getting a new pet this holiday season, and whether or not the holidays are even a good time to welcome a new furry friend into the family.
On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Dr. Varun Vohra, Academic Director and Clinical Toxicologist at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center, about common hazards inside and outside the home that tend to affect Michiganders during the holidays and the winter season. Plus, Dan and Cindy Dunn from PaintJam show us their exciting new speed painting exhibit at the Oakland Mall!
