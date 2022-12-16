ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU Politics Professor Reviews 2022, Previews 2023 Politics | Megacast Interview, December 21, 2022

Oakland University Political Science Professor, Dave Dulio reviews the most impactful political stories of 2022, and sets the stage for how 2023 may have a lasting impact on Michigan and American politics.
Preventing Government Shutdown, Pets and the Holidays & More! | Full Megacast, December 21, 2022

On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Oakland University Assistant Professor of Management, Michael Greiner about the economic impact of Congress’ negotiations to prevent a government shutdown, as well as the similarities and differences between housing prices today and before the recession and crisis in 2008. Additionally, Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies Business Development Manager & Digital Specialist, Dante Dasaro joins the show to talk about what you should consider before getting a new pet this holiday season, and whether or not the holidays are even a good time to welcome a new furry friend into the family. Plus, Oakland University Political Science Professor, Dave Dulio reviews the most impactful political stories of 2022, and sets the stage for how 2023 may have a lasting impact on Michigan and American politics.
PaintJam Artist Talks Exhibit at the Oakland Mall! | Megacast Interview, December 19, 2022

Dan and Cindy Dunn from PaintJam show us their exciting new speed painting exhibit at the Oakland Mall!
Holiday Hazard Awareness, Painting at Warp Speed & More! | Full Megacast, December 19, 2022

On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Dr. Varun Vohra, Academic Director and Clinical Toxicologist at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center, about common hazards inside and outside the home that tend to affect Michiganders during the holidays and the winter season. Plus, Dan and Cindy Dunn from PaintJam show us their exciting new speed painting exhibit at the Oakland Mall!
