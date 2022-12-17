ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle

YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County

Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

CORE Health Lewis County Recipient of Lewis County Dignity Guild December Donation

The Lewis County Dignity Guild board has selected CORE Health Lewis County as the recipient of its December community solidarity action. The selection meant that the Dignity Guild donated 60 backpack care kits, each containing personal hygiene items, a scarf, gloves, a beanie and hand warmers to CORE Health for it to distribute to its patrons as needed.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County

On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

United Way Gift Giveaway Provides Toys, Books for 270 Lewis County Kids

On Saturday at Centralia College, United Way of Lewis County hosted 270 kids for a gift giveaway, with each receiving a new toy and book from Santa Claus. Community partners also in attendance handed out resource information materials. Those were Valley View Health Center, Family Education & Support Services, Red Cross and Centralia College.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

American Rescue Plan Act Funding Proposals Tabled by Centralia City Council

A proposal for the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was discussed but ultimately tabled by the Centralia City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 13. ARPA fund purchases pitched to the council by various agencies totalled $2,017,876. Among the proposed purchases were two newpatrol vehicles...
CENTRALIA, WA
olympiatime.com

How an incumbent sheriff loses

Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of June (Baxter) Layton: 1928-2022

June (Baxter) Layton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 15, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1928, to Mr. and Mrs. Orange Ray Baxter. June was the youngest daughter of a large family of nine children, which included four girls and five boys. She lived her entire life in Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts

Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures

For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
SILVER CREEK, WA
Chronicle

Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count

The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022

• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy