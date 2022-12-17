Read full article on original website
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County
Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
CORE Health Lewis County Recipient of Lewis County Dignity Guild December Donation
The Lewis County Dignity Guild board has selected CORE Health Lewis County as the recipient of its December community solidarity action. The selection meant that the Dignity Guild donated 60 backpack care kits, each containing personal hygiene items, a scarf, gloves, a beanie and hand warmers to CORE Health for it to distribute to its patrons as needed.
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County
On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
Pe Ell School WE Club Raises Over $1,000 to Buy, Wrap and Deliver Christmas Gifts to Local Kids
Flamingos aren’t well-known for being entrepreneurs, but in the hands of the Pe Ell School WE Club, a flamboyance that flocked Pe Ell yards in recent weeks raised the club over $1,000 to buy Christmas gifts for local kids. As part of the fundraiser, aptly called “You’ve Been Flocked,”...
Chehalis Basin Board Approves $73 Million Budget as It Seeks Funding From Legislature
The Chehalis Basin Board unanimously approved a budget at an early December meeting. The budget’s total is $73 million with the vast majority of the funds being split between habitat restoration and flood damage reduction projects, according to a news release. Chehalis Basin Board member J. Vander Stoep noted...
Michael Hadaller Sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District Commissioner
Michael Hadaller was sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner at the PUD’s regular commission meeting on Tuesday in Chehalis. Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock administered the oath of office for Hadaller at the meeting. “It is the start of a new adventure,” Hadaller said in...
United Way Gift Giveaway Provides Toys, Books for 270 Lewis County Kids
On Saturday at Centralia College, United Way of Lewis County hosted 270 kids for a gift giveaway, with each receiving a new toy and book from Santa Claus. Community partners also in attendance handed out resource information materials. Those were Valley View Health Center, Family Education & Support Services, Red Cross and Centralia College.
American Rescue Plan Act Funding Proposals Tabled by Centralia City Council
A proposal for the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was discussed but ultimately tabled by the Centralia City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 13. ARPA fund purchases pitched to the council by various agencies totalled $2,017,876. Among the proposed purchases were two newpatrol vehicles...
How an incumbent sheriff loses
Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
After Fellow Marine’s Suicide, Local Veteran Becomes Counselor and Helps Start Veterans Journey Forward
Jesse Lloyd, director of the Veterans Journey Forward at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, was toiling with his own mental health struggles while serving in the Marine Corps when a fellow Marine in his company died by suicide. From that day forward, Lloyd struggled with regret for not being...
In Loving Memory of June (Baxter) Layton: 1928-2022
June (Baxter) Layton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 15, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1928, to Mr. and Mrs. Orange Ray Baxter. June was the youngest daughter of a large family of nine children, which included four girls and five boys. She lived her entire life in Lewis County.
Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts
Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
Julie McDonald: Chehalis Club Honors Deceased Members With Book Donations
Earlier this month, at its regular meeting, the St. Helens Club in Chehalis welcomed the daughter, son and granddaughter of Suzi Vander Stoep, who had been a member of the historic club for 56 years when she passed away May 8. The occasion was the donation of two nonfiction books...
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures
For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count
The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022
• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation related to the series of severe storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, and Snohomish counties. According to the Governor, these storms caused significant power outages, road...
Centralia Police Association’s ‘Night Out With Santa’ Brings Christmas to Life for 33 Families
The 33 families who attended the Centralia Police Officers Association’s A Night Out with Santa event last week each went home with food, gifts and hearts full enough to last them through Christmas Day. The annual event served 92 kids this year, and Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham said...
