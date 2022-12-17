Read full article on original website
Thomas
5d ago
This makes no sense at all. 500 acres that would have stayed mostly wooded and still brought money and jobs to an economically depressed area is somehow a bad thing?
Chronicle
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County
Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
Chronicle
CORE Health Lewis County Recipient of Lewis County Dignity Guild December Donation
The Lewis County Dignity Guild board has selected CORE Health Lewis County as the recipient of its December community solidarity action. The selection meant that the Dignity Guild donated 60 backpack care kits, each containing personal hygiene items, a scarf, gloves, a beanie and hand warmers to CORE Health for it to distribute to its patrons as needed.
Chronicle
Michael Hadaller Sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District Commissioner
Michael Hadaller was sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner at the PUD’s regular commission meeting on Tuesday in Chehalis. Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock administered the oath of office for Hadaller at the meeting. “It is the start of a new adventure,” Hadaller said in...
Chronicle
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County
On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
seattlemedium.com
Inslee Appoints TaTeasha Davis To Pierce County Superior Court
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of TaTeasha Davis to the Pierce County Superior Court. She will replace Judge James R. Orlando, who is retiring December 31. Since 2020, Davis has been a member of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), a quasi-judicial board with jurisdiction to authorize...
Chronicle
American Rescue Plan Act Funding Proposals Tabled by Centralia City Council
A proposal for the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was discussed but ultimately tabled by the Centralia City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 13. ARPA fund purchases pitched to the council by various agencies totalled $2,017,876. Among the proposed purchases were two newpatrol vehicles...
Chronicle
Chehalis Basin Board Approves $73 Million Budget as It Seeks Funding From Legislature
The Chehalis Basin Board unanimously approved a budget at an early December meeting. The budget’s total is $73 million with the vast majority of the funds being split between habitat restoration and flood damage reduction projects, according to a news release. Chehalis Basin Board member J. Vander Stoep noted...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Emergency Operations Center at Level II
Pierce County social media post. Pierce County Department of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operation Center at a Level II in response to the inclement weather this week. Continue to monitor this site for updates.
Chronicle
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count
The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of June (Baxter) Layton: 1928-2022
June (Baxter) Layton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 15, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1928, to Mr. and Mrs. Orange Ray Baxter. June was the youngest daughter of a large family of nine children, which included four girls and five boys. She lived her entire life in Lewis County.
Chronicle
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures
For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022
• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
The Suburban Times
There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action
Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Chronicle
‘Game Changer’: Centralia Acquires Sandbag Machine
When the City of Centralia came into millions of federal American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds, local officials repeatedly warned these dollars are a one-and-done deal — they should be spent on sustainable projects. While the council continues to suss out where to put the bulk of those dollars,...
Chronicle
Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts
Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
olympiatime.com
How an incumbent sheriff loses
Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
Chronicle
Pe Ell School WE Club Raises Over $1,000 to Buy, Wrap and Deliver Christmas Gifts to Local Kids
Flamingos aren’t well-known for being entrepreneurs, but in the hands of the Pe Ell School WE Club, a flamboyance that flocked Pe Ell yards in recent weeks raised the club over $1,000 to buy Christmas gifts for local kids. As part of the fundraiser, aptly called “You’ve Been Flocked,”...
Chronicle
Arbor Health: Supply Chain Challenges Delay Packwood Clinic Opening
Arbor Health’s new clinic in Packwood is now expected to open in April 2023 after initial plans called for the location to be open in September. It’s the second delay announced the the clinic, which was originally slated to open in September of this year. “Arbor Health administrators...
