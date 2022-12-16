ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Santa makes a brief stop

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Markets are attempting a brief Santa rally ahead of Christmas as traders wind down for the year, with a rebound in U.S. consumer confidence providing the fillip, while the yen charges on after the Bank of Japan bombshell earlier this week.

