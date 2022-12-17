Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
But the question I think is just where will this money go. Nothing has been done about the homeless population. Nothing has been done about affordable housing. When king Inslee gets his hands on money, it goes somewhere.
Reply
2
Tom Elhard
5d ago
People should watch what you wish for. These environmentalists want massive flooding in the spring and no water in the rivers in the fall . All because THEY want to live on top of a mountain for about two months out of the year . Why ? Because they think they are better than the average person, and they don’t care .
Reply
2
Related
kpq.com
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
iheart.com
Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow
In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
Chronicle
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
natureworldnews.com
Washington Expects Arctic Blast Into the Weekend, Blizzard Brings 18-Inch Snow
An Arctic blast lures in a blizzard with 18-inch snow and high wind speeds across Washington. Several road troubles are reported in the area. Washington's weather affects the neighboring state of Seattle, where flights have been canceled. Winter Storm Warning, 18-Inch Snow. As the rest of the nation prepares for...
Top angler nets $70K for reeling in pikeminnow in 2022
Catching northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers once again proved to be a lucrative pastime for anglers in 2022.
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Washington Examiner
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks...
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
KOMO News
Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions
Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Washington State Lawmaker Files Bill to Fund Cold-Water Shock Warning Signs
OLYMPIA - A bill prefiled for the coming 2023 legislative session seeks to prevent cold-water shock drownings in Washington state. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol. Even on a hot summer day, public health officials say Washington waters are often chilly enough to cause cold-water shock. It's what happened...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million
OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
Chronicle
Washington Department of Health Encourages Caution in Light of Dangerous Flu Season
OLYMPIA — With this winter’s flu season spreading faster and causing more death than in previous years, the Washington State Department of (DOH) Health is advising all state residents aged 6 months and older get their flu shots as soon as possible, according to a department press release.
ifiberone.com
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
Chronicle
Washington Pot Sales Decline for First Time in the Decade Since Legalization
This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry's growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
natureworldnews.com
US Announces Almost $40 Million Dam Removal Projects to Allow Salmon Passage in Washington State Rivers
Dam removal projects are underway in the state of Washington after years of struggle between destroying or retaining the river barriers deemed by conservationists as hindrance to fish population. Earlier this week, the US announced that the Pacific Northwest state could receive a fund boost to remove some of its...
Chronicle
Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs
Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
q13fox.com
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop
Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?
Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
beachconnection.net
Caution on Oregon Coast Range, Washington Coast Routes: Snow This Week
(Oregon Coast) - Snow, snow and more snow: that's kind of the message that's being sent out from various weather outlets, for the lower parts of the Willamette Valley, Portland and Vancouver, Washington. Yet the Oregon Coast Range and some routes to the Washington coast are going to be much more of a winter wonderland in the next week – but in a far more annoying way. (Photo of Highway 26 in snow at nigh, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Comments / 9