ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 9

Guest
4d ago

But the question I think is just where will this money go. Nothing has been done about the homeless population. Nothing has been done about affordable housing. When king Inslee gets his hands on money, it goes somewhere.

Reply
2
Tom Elhard
5d ago

People should watch what you wish for. These environmentalists want massive flooding in the spring and no water in the rivers in the fall . All because THEY want to live on top of a mountain for about two months out of the year . Why ? Because they think they are better than the average person, and they don’t care .

Reply
2
Related
kpq.com

Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow

In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions

Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million

OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs

Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

Caution on Oregon Coast Range, Washington Coast Routes: Snow This Week

(Oregon Coast) - Snow, snow and more snow: that's kind of the message that's being sent out from various weather outlets, for the lower parts of the Willamette Valley, Portland and Vancouver, Washington. Yet the Oregon Coast Range and some routes to the Washington coast are going to be much more of a winter wonderland in the next week – but in a far more annoying way. (Photo of Highway 26 in snow at nigh, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy