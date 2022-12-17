Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter announces temporary closure due to canine flu outbreak

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter (TAW) is closing its doors temporarily due to positive cases of canine influenza discovered on Friday.

This is not the first time TAW has had to close their doors due to animal-related viruses. TAW previously closed their doors twice in the past year-and-a-half for canine distemper, once in Nov. 2021 through January of this year and once in May.

Canine flu is a contagious respiratory infection spread through droplets or aerosols containing respiratory secretions from coughing, barking and sneezing.

The shelter will be closed for 21 days beginning on Saturday.

the reopening date will be dependent on which dogs show symptoms and when. Until then, all adoptions and intakes will pause, but emergency animal control and bite case investigations will continue.

