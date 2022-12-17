ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident on snow-covered road, injures one near Pickrell

BEATRICE – A sport utility vehicle slid off a snowy Gage County road, Monday, injuring the driver...who had to be extricated from the wreck. A Gage County Sheriff’s investigator says the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., about three miles west of Pickrell, at the intersection of West Chesnut and Southwest 58th Road.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicle flips into ravine after crash with semi north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday after his vehicle was struck by a semi and landed in a ravine just north of Lincoln. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of 70th Street and Waverly Road, which is west of Waverly.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Man Rescued After Crashing Truck Into Elkhorn River

(Douglas Co., NE) -- A man's rescued after driving his truck off a bridge and into the Elkhorn River. It happened near 245th and Q Streets on the west side of Douglas County Monday night. The man was rescued less than an hour later and taken to the hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what caused the crash.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle blaze, in Wymore

WYMORE - Fire broke out in a southeast Nebraska home late Tuesday morning. Wymore Firefighters with help from two other departments were dispatched to 11th and L Streets during the late morning, to a fire in a home off the southeast corner of the intersection. "A majority of the garage...
WYMORE, NE
kfornow.com

Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Dec. 18th, 2022 – KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Teen stole vehicle before shoplifting at Lincoln store, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A teen was taken into custody Saturday after she was seen shoplifting for the second time in a week at a Lincoln store, police say. On Dec. 11, police received a report of an unknown female, who was later identified as a 15-year-old girl, stealing items from Scheels near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

New arrest in Laurel murders

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
1011now.com

LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire near South 14th and A Streets at 3:31 p.m. According to LFR, the fire started in a wood pile in the backyard,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Residents at Omaha apartment complex forced to relocate Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents at an Omaha apartment complex were notified Monday morning that they were being relocated, according to the city. The city of Omaha said Legacy Crossing has widespread and severe fire and housing code violations. Mayor Jean Stothert, fire Chief Dan Olsen, planning Director Dave Fanslau,...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy