WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko was recently awarded an Accelerator Initiative Planning Grant through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. The Accelerator Initiative was launched by DMHA using American Rescue Plan Act funds designated through HEA1001. This initiative aims to support small and grassroots organizations who are providing access to resources for mental health and wellness to underserved communities in Indiana, including people who live in rural and under-resourced geographic areas of the state. The Accelerator Initiative is guided by the knowledge that grassroots organizations are more powerful when they are adequately resourced and creatively structured to sustain their work. Through this initiative, small organizations and their leaders will have access to resources and relationships designed to support growth in the ways they envision.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO