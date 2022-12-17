Read full article on original website
North Webster Officially Welcomes New Clerk-Treasurer
NORTH WEBSTER — For the first time in nearly two decades, the town of North Webster has a new clerk-treasurer. Leigh Anne Jessop was officially sworn in by town attorney Jack Birch. Jessop replaced Betsy Luce, who served in the role for 19 years. In department reports, Mike Noe...
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA Award HOME Funding To Habitat For Humanity Of Elkhart County Inc.
ELKHART — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have awarded Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County Inc. $497,466 for new construction of eight units for homeownership under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program Homebuyer program. “Affordable options for homeownership are crucial to ensuring Hoosiers...
Stephenie Charles — PENDING
Stephenie Charles, 64, Winona Lake, died Dec. 20, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Habitat ReSale Outlet Holiday Hours
WARSAW — The Habitat for Humanity ReSale Outlet, 3970 Corridor Drive, Warsaw, will be operating under different hours for the upcoming holidays. Note that inclement weather may affect these hours of operation. The ReSale Outlet will be open the following days:. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
JB Furniture Honored As NWTT Chamber Member Of The Month
NORTH WEBSTER — Jon and Jill Blackwood, owners of JB’s Furniture in Warsaw, were honored as the North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber’s December Member Of The Month. Since 1991, the Blackwoods have been going the extra mile building customer’s trust in service and quality products. The 36,000 showroom in Warsaw has a variety of products for the home. With free in-home design and decorating services, JB’s has a helpful staff that encourages questions and customers to sit, recline, and relax.
KEYS Grant Deadline Is Jan. 15
WARSAW — Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services is accepting grant applications for educational programs and projects impacting students in Kosciusko County. The upcoming application deadline is at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15. KEYS is a youth philanthropy program of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. It is comprised of 20 students who...
Bobi’s Shear Success Celebrating 40 Years
MILFORD — Milford business owner and hair stylist Bobi Doll will be celebrating 40 years in the community with an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Dec. 22. Stop by and enjoy complimentary cookies and punch to celebrate the longevity of Bobi’s Shear Success, 105 S. Main St., Milford.
Live Well Kosciusko Receives Accelerator Initiative Planning Grant
WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko was recently awarded an Accelerator Initiative Planning Grant through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. The Accelerator Initiative was launched by DMHA using American Rescue Plan Act funds designated through HEA1001. This initiative aims to support small and grassroots organizations who are providing access to resources for mental health and wellness to underserved communities in Indiana, including people who live in rural and under-resourced geographic areas of the state. The Accelerator Initiative is guided by the knowledge that grassroots organizations are more powerful when they are adequately resourced and creatively structured to sustain their work. Through this initiative, small organizations and their leaders will have access to resources and relationships designed to support growth in the ways they envision.
Leesburg Elementary School Safety Concern Addressed
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ administration became aware of a safety concern at Leesburg Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It was determined the concern was an errant 911 phone call from a student’s cellphone. Law enforcement also responded to the incident. WCS staff would like to...
Bernice Irene Lauer
Bernice Irene Lauer, 96, Columbia City, died peacefully at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born May 24, 1926. On June 17, 1944, she married Merritt L. Lauer. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her two children, Wayne (Gail) Lauer, Florida...
Sally Wagner — PENDING
Sally Wagner, 89, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Hoffert Commends Community’s Flexibility During Warsaw Schools’ Closures
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert commended the community’s flexibility amidst the recent two-day closure of four WCS buildings. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School were all closed on Dec. 15 and 16 due to high absenteeism of students, teachers, bus drivers, and support staff. Students within those schools had synchronous e-Learning days during that time.
Diana M. Hite
Diana M. Hite, 74, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Goshen. She was born Feb. 1, 1948. On Nov. 19, 1976, she married Stanley A. Hite. He preceded her in death. Survivors include three daughters, Joan Hartzler, Grottos, Va., Deborah (Tim) Rice, Milford and Kathleen S. (Michael) Miller, Goshen; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, María F. (David) Huber, Goshen, Lydia Garza, Las Vegas, Nev., Nori Arguijo, Corpus Christi, Texas and Raudel Garza, Falfurrias, Texas.
Joan L. Winters
Joan L. Winters, 87, Monterey, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born July 30, 1935. She married Frank L. Winters in 1958. She is survived by Frank L. Winters, Monterey; sons, Michael Winters, Lansing, Ill., Jim Winters, Monterey and Brian (Sally) Winters, Dyer; two granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and sister, Diane Natke, Monterey.
Edward L. Dayton Jr.
Edward L. Dayton Jr., 72, Wabash, died at 11:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Wabash. He was born Oct. 2, 1950. He is survived by sister and brothers, Jennifer Dayton, Rick Dayton and James “Bob” Dayton. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in charge...
Goshen Center For Cancer Care Appoints New Director Of Clinical Research
GOSHEN — Ebenezer Kio, MD, has been appointed director of clinical research at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He coordinates strategic planning, development and compliance oversight for the center’s clinical research program. He also continues his clinical practice in medical oncology. “Dr. Kio’s role as principal investigator and...
Connie Dewey
Connie J. Dewey, 56, Milford, died at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her residence in Milford. She was born Aug. 16, 1966. Connie married Charles Jr. Dewey on Jan. 2, 2015. Connie is survived by her husband, Charles, Milford; one son, Justin S. Davis, Wabash, Indiana; one stepson,...
Janet Niccum
Janet L. Niccum, 68, Wabash, died at 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center, LaFontaine. She was born July 30, 1954. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Jeromy) Gordon; grandson Matthew (Cassie) Niccum, both of Marion; and her sister, Kathy Music, Wabash. Arrangements are with...
Esther Mae Shallenbarger
Esther Mae Shallenbarger, 89, Goshen, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. Esther was born June 15, 1933. Esther married Richard Shallenbarger on June 9, 1973. He preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Jim (Cindy) Shallenbarger, Goshen and John Lung, Elkhart; two daughters, Dorothy (Lee)...
Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw Names New Dean
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has selected Deb Pitzer as the dean of the school of manufacturing, engineering and applied sciences. Along with leading and overseeing faculty and programs, she’s hoping to set new standards and create a culture of appreciation for all employees and students.
