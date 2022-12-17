Read full article on original website
WKTV
New trampoline park 'Get Air' replaces former 'Rock N Jump' in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- There's a new trampoline park in New Hartford, in the same location as the former, 'Rock N' Jump.'. The business closed over the summer but has been replaced with 'Get Air.' This fun indoor playground of sorts, has a new name, new owners and new look.
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
WKTV
Local Inlet woman decorates store windows to perfection for the holidays
INLET, N.Y. -- For the past 10 years, Misty Townsend has changed the window displays at the Ace Hardware store in Inlet, with each changing season. This year, Townsend put a Santa coming down a chimney and into a fireplace on one side and on the other side, Charlie Brown and all his friends on a skating rink. She says her ideas come to her with help from her co-workers.
WKTV
Mug Club: Murder Mystery Dinner
UTICA, N.Y. -- Daughters of the Nile will present 'Death of a Gangster' a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, performed by the Drive Thru Theatre. If you would like to join in on the fun, the dinner will be held at 251 Genesee Street in Utica on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY
In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
From A to Z: Restaurants in Rome, NY You Need to Experience at Least Once
Previously, we've explored restaurants from A to Z in Utica. Now, it's time to move on to Rome. There's so many great dining options that sometimes, we find it's hard to choose. Hopefully if you're visiting Rome and are looking for dining options, this helps. From A to Z: Rome...
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
WKTV
Holland Patent couple wins year's worth of free gas, groceries through Tops campaign
HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. – A Holland Patent couple has won free gas and groceries for a year through the Tops Friendly Markets annual fundraiser for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Peggy and Gary Ferguson were recently presented with their prize at the Tops in Boonville. The Free Gas &...
WKTV
Holiday party at 'The Other Side' Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- If you're looking for a way to kick off the holiday weekend, on Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a holiday party at 'The Other Side' in Utica. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. for a music-filled evening, complete with food and drinks. A donation...
WKTV
Winners chosen for Anita Stevens Swan Christmas Raffle
UTICA, N.Y. -- The winners have been chosen for the Anita Stevens Swan Humane Society's, annual Christmas Raffle. The shelter is full and in need of adopters. They are also always in need of wet and canned cat food, treats for dogs, blankets, sheets and towels. All the money donated...
WKTV
Ice skating with Santa at Nexus Center Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus center will be hosting a public ice skating event with Santa on Friday. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the center which is located at 400 Oriskany Street West. Its a fun way to start off the holiday weekend while making some great family memories as well.
WKTV
NBT Bank announces $100,000 donation to ICAN's Family Resource Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- NBT Bank announced they will donate $100,000 to ICAN's Family Resource Center which will soon be home to a new Children's Museum. The money will go toward the project which totals $14 million. The project includes improvements, museum design and a rotunda. “Beyond professional duties, we at...
WKTV
Clay sculpting classes available in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- If your New Year's Resolution is to start a new hobby, you're in luck -- registration is open for clay sculpting classes in Rome. The class will teach basic to advanced fundamentals of clay sculpting. The class will run for one month, one day a week. You...
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
WKTV
Assemblywoman Buttenschon works with local sports teams for winter accessory drive
UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, teamed up with the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club to help keep those in need warm this winter. Buttenschon said the drive was again a success and several winter hats and mittens were collected in the bins at the Adirondack Bank Center lobby.
WKTV
City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces. The projects include:. Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000. Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad...
WKTV
Johnson Park Center holding last food giveaways of 2022 this week
UTICA, N.Y. – The Johnson Park Center is holding its last food giveaways this week until after the new year. Food and Christmas gifts will be distributed at a drive-thru event on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and at a walk-up event on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WKTV
The votes are in for the UFD competition
UTICA, N.Y. – The votes are in for the most decorated fire house in Utica!. The stations on Whitesboro Street, Mohawk Street, Shepherd Place, Park Avenue and the headquarters on Bleecker Street all took part. Photos of each station were posted to the UFD Facebook page, and the public...
WKTV
Mug Club: Utica Rescue Mission 12 Days of Christmas
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Rescue Mission is introducing its 12 Days of Christmas Care. This year, you may want to consider giving the gift of a donation in the name of a friend or co-worker, instead of a traditional gift like socks or winter hats. If you would like...
Christmas is Saved: The Grinch Arrested in New York
A busy year for the New York State Police (NYSP) continues. They've already assisted with forest fires, rescued a driver from the bottom of a pond, and took thousands of fish on helicopter rides (really), but their latest act or heroism may top them all. Thanks to the quick thinking of local officers, one of Christmas' Most Wanted is now in custody.
