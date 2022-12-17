ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

WKTV

Local Inlet woman decorates store windows to perfection for the holidays

INLET, N.Y. -- For the past 10 years, Misty Townsend has changed the window displays at the Ace Hardware store in Inlet, with each changing season. This year, Townsend put a Santa coming down a chimney and into a fireplace on one side and on the other side, Charlie Brown and all his friends on a skating rink. She says her ideas come to her with help from her co-workers.
INLET, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Murder Mystery Dinner

UTICA, N.Y. -- Daughters of the Nile will present 'Death of a Gangster' a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, performed by the Drive Thru Theatre. If you would like to join in on the fun, the dinner will be held at 251 Genesee Street in Utica on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY

In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Holiday party at 'The Other Side' Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you're looking for a way to kick off the holiday weekend, on Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a holiday party at 'The Other Side' in Utica. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. for a music-filled evening, complete with food and drinks. A donation...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Winners chosen for Anita Stevens Swan Christmas Raffle

UTICA, N.Y. -- The winners have been chosen for the Anita Stevens Swan Humane Society's, annual Christmas Raffle. The shelter is full and in need of adopters. They are also always in need of wet and canned cat food, treats for dogs, blankets, sheets and towels. All the money donated...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Ice skating with Santa at Nexus Center Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus center will be hosting a public ice skating event with Santa on Friday. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the center which is located at 400 Oriskany Street West. Its a fun way to start off the holiday weekend while making some great family memories as well.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

NBT Bank announces $100,000 donation to ICAN's Family Resource Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- NBT Bank announced they will donate $100,000 to ICAN's Family Resource Center which will soon be home to a new Children's Museum. The money will go toward the project which totals $14 million. The project includes improvements, museum design and a rotunda. “Beyond professional duties, we at...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Clay sculpting classes available in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- If your New Year's Resolution is to start a new hobby, you're in luck -- registration is open for clay sculpting classes in Rome. The class will teach basic to advanced fundamentals of clay sculpting. The class will run for one month, one day a week. You...
ROME, NY
WKTV

City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces

ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces. The projects include:. Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000. Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Johnson Park Center holding last food giveaways of 2022 this week

UTICA, N.Y. – The Johnson Park Center is holding its last food giveaways this week until after the new year. Food and Christmas gifts will be distributed at a drive-thru event on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and at a walk-up event on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

The votes are in for the UFD competition

UTICA, N.Y. – The votes are in for the most decorated fire house in Utica!. The stations on Whitesboro Street, Mohawk Street, Shepherd Place, Park Avenue and the headquarters on Bleecker Street all took part. Photos of each station were posted to the UFD Facebook page, and the public...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Utica Rescue Mission 12 Days of Christmas

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Rescue Mission is introducing its 12 Days of Christmas Care. This year, you may want to consider giving the gift of a donation in the name of a friend or co-worker, instead of a traditional gift like socks or winter hats. If you would like...
UTICA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Christmas is Saved: The Grinch Arrested in New York

A busy year for the New York State Police (NYSP) continues. They've already assisted with forest fires, rescued a driver from the bottom of a pond, and took thousands of fish on helicopter rides (really), but their latest act or heroism may top them all. Thanks to the quick thinking of local officers, one of Christmas' Most Wanted is now in custody.
HOMER, NY

