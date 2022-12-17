Stephen “tWitch” Boss revealed he and his wife Allison Holker Boss, 34, wanted another child, just one month before his tragic death. The DJ, who reportedly took his own life at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, and his spouse appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in Nov. and opened up about meeting each other, how their romance progressed, and their hopes for the future. “I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation,” he told host Jennifer Hudson at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO