Allison Holker Pushed Police To Take Her Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Disappearance Seriously

Hours before late DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead by suicide in a Los Angeles motel on Tuesday, December 13, his wife, Allison Holker, pushed authorities surrounding her husband’s odd behavior, insiders close with the Los Angeles Police Department said. Holker arrived at a department branch that morning, where she purportedly made a point to reiterate the unusual circumstances surrounding Boss' disappearance.She emphasized how the beloved TV personality had left their home the day before and refused to answer any calls, a particularly strange move considering there had been no argument or any disagreement beforehand. As such, the mom-of-three’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Spoke About Wanting Another Child With Wife 1 Month Before Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss revealed he and his wife Allison Holker Boss, 34, wanted another child, just one month before his tragic death. The DJ, who reportedly took his own life at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, and his spouse appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in Nov. and opened up about meeting each other, how their romance progressed, and their hopes for the future. “I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation,” he told host Jennifer Hudson at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Margaret Minnicks

Mel Robbins has a lot to say about Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ death by suicide

Mel RobbinsPhoto byNicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Tel. Many people around the world are still talking about and processing the heartbreaking news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died from suicide on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the age of 40. People are speculating and trying to come up with reasons why the successful and talented dancer would take his own life. He had just celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife Allison Hoker Boss. They had three beautiful children.
Lefty Graves

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
E! News

Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy

Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
Corydon Times-Republican

Elon Musk vows to quit as Twitter CEO

Businessman Elon Musk has promised to quit as Twitter CEO following a poll just two months after buying the platform for $44 billion.
Fortune

The college student Elon Musk kicked off Twitter for tracking his jet says giving up now would mean ‘letting the big guy win’

Elon Musk deemed Jack Sweeney's ElonJet Twitter account a safety threat. Elon Musk may have shut down Jack Sweeney on Twitter, but the college student isn’t backing down. Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, had been running a Twitter account, @ElonJet, that tracked the flights of the billionaire’s private jet. On Wednesday evening, the account was permanently suspended.
ORLANDO, FL

