WLKY.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in Chickasaw shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw Park. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located 15-year-old Ja'Maury Johnson...
Wave 3
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
WLKY.com
Small strip mall destroyed by fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A small strip mall caught fire in the Russell neighborhood overnight. According to fire officials, a fire broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a strip on the corner of 18th and West Jefferson streets. The building houses a restaurant, barber shop and bakery. Officials said...
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
'I don't even want to go out if it's dark outside': Teens arrested in brutal carjacking of 70-year-old woman in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There’s been two arrests in a brutal carjacking that left a 70-year-old woman in need of stitches in her head. Tuesday, Jeffersontown Police told WHAS11 that a 14 and 16 year old have been arrested. The carjacking happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 9:30 p.m....
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
WLKY.com
Hardin County 7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
WLKY.com
LMPD's mounted patrol back enhancing security at Louisville retail spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's mounted patrol is back this holiday season watching out for theft and other crimes around popular retail spots. The patrols have been stationed around large shopping districts, like Oxmoor Mall, to help deter shoplifting, car break-ins, along with crowd control. In addition...
Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom. Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail. According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found dead in Chickasaw Park was shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police now say the investigation of a man found dead in Chickasaw Park has been classified a homicide. Police have also not been able to determine the age of the victim. There are currently no suspects. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 4...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County Sheriff's Office taking part in federal 4-day active shooter training
CLERMONT, Ky. — Every second matters when it comes to responding to an active shooter. "What they're training on is a rapid response to an active shooter event in an industrial setting," said Bullitt County Sheriff Walter Sholar. Officers and deputies are looking for the shooter, then tending to...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 26-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a crash on Hurstbourne Parkway that left one dead. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested 26-year-old Profirio Cruz Hernandez on Monday. Hernandez is being charged with murder, wanton endangerment, DUI and no operator's license. The crash happened...
Wave 3
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found...
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
Wave 3
LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Police officer urging mindful social media posting after weekend rumor caused alarm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up. It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
WHAS 11
Louisville father remembered after tragic crash on Greenbelt Highway
Louisville police said a semi-truck collided with 41-year-old Donald Gregory on the Greenbelt Highway on Dec. 14. His sons talks about what his father meant to him.
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
