Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw Park. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located 15-year-old Ja'Maury Johnson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Small strip mall destroyed by fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A small strip mall caught fire in the Russell neighborhood overnight. According to fire officials, a fire broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a strip on the corner of 18th and West Jefferson streets. The building houses a restaurant, barber shop and bakery. Officials said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County 7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD's mounted patrol back enhancing security at Louisville retail spots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's mounted patrol is back this holiday season watching out for theft and other crimes around popular retail spots. The patrols have been stationed around large shopping districts, like Oxmoor Mall, to help deter shoplifting, car break-ins, along with crowd control. In addition...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found dead in Chickasaw Park was shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police now say the investigation of a man found dead in Chickasaw Park has been classified a homicide. Police have also not been able to determine the age of the victim. There are currently no suspects. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
LOUISVILLE, KY

