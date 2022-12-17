Read full article on original website
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't want any 'bad blood' with exes
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't want any 'bad blood' with exes. Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is adamant she really does believe in 'conscious uncoupling' as she doesn't want any 'bad blood' with any of her exes.
Heath Ledger’s ex-fiancée Michelle Williams ‘would battle to take control of his biopic’
Heath Ledger’s ex-fiancée Michelle Williams ‘would battle to take control of his biopic’. Heath Ledger’s former fiancée Michelle Williams would reportedly battle to take control of his biopic.
