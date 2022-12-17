ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corydon Times-Republican

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't want any 'bad blood' with exes

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't want any 'bad blood' with exes. Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is adamant she really does believe in 'conscious uncoupling' as she doesn't want any 'bad blood' with any of her exes.

