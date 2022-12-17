Robert Williams receives standing ovation, brings TD Garden to its feet with thunderous dunk in season debut

Celtics big man Robert Williams received a hero’s welcome upon checking in Friday against the Magic, treated to a standing ovation in his first game action since last year’s NBA Finals.

Williams enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, earning All-Defensive Team honors while ranking among the league leaders in both field-goal percentage (73.6) and blocked shots (2.2 per game). In fact, many considered him the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year before he got hurt, missing most of the final month with a torn meniscus. That injury continued to hamper him throughout the playoffs, necessitating offseason surgery.

Despite making a poor first impression upon being drafted in 2018, missing or showing up late to countless flights and team meetings, “Time Lord” (a nickname derived from his frequent tardiness) has more than redeemed himself in recent years, thrilling fans with his defensive prowess and high-flying dunks. Speaking of dunks, Williams, within minutes, found himself on the receiving end of a Marcus Smart alley-oop, soaring over Markelle Fultz for his first points of the 2022-23 season. Williams’ heroics were met by thunderous applause, bringing all of TD Garden to its feet.

The Celtics, at least initially, plan to be judicious with Williams’ minutes, hoping to avoid a setback by taking things slow. They’ve been similarly cautious with Al Horford, giving him weekly breathers with Blake Griffin often spelling him on back-to-backs. But even playing in spurts as a sixth man off the bench, Williams’ return is a sight for sore eyes.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram