1 arrested after missing man found dead in New Mexico home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A missing man was found dead in Santa Fe County on December 6. Now, authorities have made an arrest in the case.

Santa Fe officials were called to the Arroyo Coyote area on December 6 on reports of gunfire. In that area, officials found two men. Deputies said the men said there was a body in the garage. Three people were detained including the two men and a woman who was inside the house.

Investigators searched the woman via warrant. A dead body was found in ‘several layers of material.’ After the body was taken to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, his death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities said they learned about a person named “Manny” who killed someone called “Adan Ponce” to steal money from the victim around November 24. Multiple crime scenes were searched and processed.

Law enforcement investigators think Manny may have arranged to hide the victim’s body, which is why it was located in the Arroyo Coyote area.

An arrest warrant was issued for Manuel Rodrigo Rio Alderete. He was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility in Santa Fe.

Alderete faces multiple charges including murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

