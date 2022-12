Theodore (Ted) Kimball, 87, husband of the late JoAnn P. Kimball, died peacefully in his home on Dec. 1, 2022, in Yucaipa, with family by his side. Ted was born in Lewiston, Maine, on June 25, 1935, to Willis S. Kimball and Myrtle T. Kimball, and was the youngest of three brothers. He graduated from Paris High School in South Paris, Maine, in 1953 with a close knit group of 34 classmates. Following graduation from high school, he moved to Downey, California, with his mother. Over the decades, Ted remained close with several of his boyhood friends and would travel to the East Coast to visit or attend high school reunions.

