LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES SLEW OF ‘NO SHOWS’ FOR COURT WITH BAIL JUMPING; COUPLE CHARGED IN BEATING

Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
wymt.com
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pike County are investigating a weekend death as suspicious after finding a body of a man inside his home. Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Post in Pikeville received a call of a burglary in progress Sunday morning at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City.
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Cleared On Murder Charge, Remains In Custody
A Pike County man, who was charged with murder following a shooting that took place earlier this year, has now been cleared of the charge. 57-year-old Monroe Jackson, of Caney Drive, was arrested on the 19th of September following the shooting death of Ryan Hurst, who died in Jackson’s home.
Man kills stepfather and then himself in Lincoln County, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): A man shot and killed his stepfather before turning the gun on himself in the Ranger area on Tuesday evening. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Michael Bennett got into an argument with his stepfather, Justin Chafin, and then shot Chafin several times with an AR-15. He […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Lawrence Co. shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Ashland Kentucky has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was arrested yesterday in connection with a shooting incident that took place on December 18 in Chesapeake, Ohio. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Evans since the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Ashland, Kentucky.
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
Ironton Tribune
UPDATED: Murder suspect arrested at Ashland hotel
ASHLAND, Ky. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 11/4/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 4, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested on drug charges
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested last week and charged with multiple drug offenses. The arrested happened on Wednesday, December 14. Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville searched the home of 37-year-old Steven Adkins of Elkhorn City and found quantities of suspected meth, prescription medication and marijuana, in addition to drug paraphernalia, guns, and cash.
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County. According to KSP, troopers received a call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, regarding a “burglary in progress” at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City. Troopers say […]
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Hubert Lee Riley was located and arrested on Wednesday after being wanted by police in connection with the shooting death of Elaina Mammen. Evening weather forecast: 12/21/22. FOX...
thelevisalazer.com
2002 Suzuki Intruder 1400 stolen from area of Gene Wilson Blvd.
Louisa Police is investigating a report of a stolen 2002 Suzuki Intruder 1400 from the area of Gene Wilson Blvd. Please contact Patrolman T. Newsome with any information relating to case at Tnewsome@louisapd.org or Louisa PD at (606) 638-4058.
Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia for meth, gun charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Louisa, Kentucky man was arrested after a disturbance on Sunday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that Randel Boggs harassed and attempted to fight residents in the Fort Gay area. They say he was also fidgeting with something in his pocket. According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Boggs was found in […]
thelevisalazer.com
Long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky begins with ‘high-ground’ community in Knott County
Gov. Beshear Joins Eastern Kentucky Community To Announce Action Plan for Rebuilding. Knott County site includes homes, community centers, schools, infrastructure. Hindman, Ky. (Dec. 20, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a vision for long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County.
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
wchstv.com
Suspect who witnesses say fatally shot neighbor after argument over dog arrested
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor after witnesses said the two got into an argument over a dog was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Ky. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, who was being...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog
Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eddie Guy Jewell, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 26, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jewell’s Idlewood Drive residence in Huntington. Officers found approximately 73.73 grams of fentanyl, a Bushmaster, AR-15 5.56mm rifle, and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. Jewell admitted to possessing the fentanyl, intending to distribute it in the Huntington area. Jewell further admitted that the search occurred after he sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.
Comments / 1