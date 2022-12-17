ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Armed Suspect Arrested at Camp Hope with 900+ Suspected Fentanyl Pills, Methamphetamine and Cash

SPOKANE - Spokane Police recently arrested 20-year-old Gavin B. Barrett in connection to a Spokane Valley burglary investigation. At the time of his arrest, a loaded semiautomatic pistol and over 23 grams of Methamphetamine were recovered from his pockets. During a subsequent search of his vehicle, two more handguns and over 900 suspected fentanyl pills were seized.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Third person arrested in death near People's Park

A third person has been arrested in the homicide of Andy Hernandez at High Bridge Park in October. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, 18-year-old Larren Parker has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping. For our previous coverage of this homicide, click here.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
SPOKANE, WA
1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Spokane shooting, suspect now in custody

SPOKANE, Wash. – A shooting early in the morning on Sunday left one person dead and sent another victim to hospital. Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports the suspect is now in custody. According to SPD, officers responded to an apartment complex on east Wedgewood Ave. in north Spokane at...
SPOKANE, WA
‘Matter of concern’: SPD tracking more teens committing crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say more young people are committing crime in the community. A 16-year-old is behind bars on Tuesday, held on murder and assault charges from a shooting on Sunday. This is just one example of the growing issue police, prosecutors and gun violence prevention experts are worried about. “Basically, these kids have access to firearms in...
SPOKANE, WA
One killed, another injured from shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened in north Spokane. Police responded to an apartment complex at East Wedgewood Avenue and North Colton Street early Sunday morning. The Spokane Police Department says the victim who got hurt was taken to a local hospital.   Authorities arrested a 16-year-old teenage murder suspect...
SPOKANE, WA
Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane

The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
Othello man indicted on federal drug, firearm charges

SPOKANE — An Othello man arrested in October in connection to a narcotics investigation has been indicted on federal charges. Jaime Alberto Garza is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of firearms. Garza has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
OTHELLO, WA
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
PULLMAN, WA
Structure fire near Valleyford sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person has been transported to the hospital after a home caught fire near Valleyford off Highway 27. Emergency crews responded to a fire call the morning of Dec. 21. Crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes. No animals were in the home...
SPOKANE, WA
Lawsuit filed against NIC, trustees and attorney

COEUR d’ALENE — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws. Mike Gridley, who retired in March after 20 years with...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 19, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 19, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3580 Death by Suicide. 10:04:11. Incident Address: LAKE ST, TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Deputy and the Coroner responded for a suicide. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3581 Animal Problem/Complaint. 10:32:35. Incident Address: JACKSON ST,...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

