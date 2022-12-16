ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Murphy signs bill overhauling gun carry rules

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed an overhaul to the rules to get a firearm carry permit, legislation that was spurred by this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights. "While we are bound to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling, we are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
LAKELAND, FL
Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury

FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said at an afternoon press conference that...
FERNDALE, CA
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power

FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NY gas prices drop to lowest average in nearly a year

Gas prices in New York continued to drop this week, falling to their lowest average since January 2022. Nationwide, this is the sixth week in a row that gas prices have fallen as oil prices remained steady, according to AAA. The national average cost of a gallon of gas fell...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York

OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
FLORIDA STATE

