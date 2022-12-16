Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill overhauling gun carry rules
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed an overhaul to the rules to get a firearm carry permit, legislation that was spurred by this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights. "While we are bound to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling, we are...
fox5ny.com
NJ Gov. Murphy talks about today’s issues, takes a look back at 2022
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined Good Day New York to discuss congestion pricing, the “tripledemic” and a new gun safety bill. He also took a look back on the year.
fox5ny.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
fox5ny.com
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
fox5ny.com
Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said at an afternoon press conference that...
fox5ny.com
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
fox5ny.com
NY gas prices drop to lowest average in nearly a year
Gas prices in New York continued to drop this week, falling to their lowest average since January 2022. Nationwide, this is the sixth week in a row that gas prices have fallen as oil prices remained steady, according to AAA. The national average cost of a gallon of gas fell...
fox5ny.com
Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York
OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
Comments / 0