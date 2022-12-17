Read full article on original website
Related
Woman found dead inside Desire motel, detail limited
At about 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road for a call of a suspected suicide
Two men, woman wanted accused of Gentilly armed robbery
According to the NOPD, the incident happened at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Man wounded following shooting in Mid-City Wednesday night
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Mid City area
fox8live.com
Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with a armed robber at a Family Dollar
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening. Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts and tennis shoes.
fox8live.com
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man seen burglarizing Howard Ave. business
According to the NOPD, at about 3 a.m., a man was reportedly caught on surveillance video shattering the back glass door.
WDSU
NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in N.O. East, NOPD
The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek persons of interest in double homicide on Danneel Street
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. At about 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the location for two males suffering from...
Two shot in at busy intersection in New Orleans East
Two people were shot this afternoon at the corner of Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, according to NOPD. The victims are a male and a female, each sustaining gunshot wounds.
NOPD: Woman goes to victim’s home threatening death, arrest warrant issued
According to the NOPD, 19-year-old, Cashmere Raines and another woman pulled up the victim's home in the 5800 block of Abbey Drive.
WWL-TV
Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
Lakeview homeowner scares off potential burglar Sunday night
On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m.
fox8live.com
Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum Orchard neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The ordeal unfolded around 10:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 17, in the 5500 block of Rickert Drive,...
Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
WDSU
Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening
New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
wgno.com
NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
fox8live.com
Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
Van and driver wanted for illegal tire dumping
The New Orleans Police Department needs your help locating the owner of a white van wanted in connection with illegal dumping of tires New Orleans East.
Comments / 0